Sacramento Breaks Through Late, Defeats Reno 8-6

April 13, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - Dominic Canzone's multi-hit, multi-RBI day sparked the Reno Aces (4-7) offense, but the bullpen surrendered four late runs in an 8-6 defeat to the Sacramento River Cats (6-6) Thursday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

The River Cats took advantage of five walks over the last two innings to outlast the Aces. Reno led 4-3 after five but couldn't hold on late, giving up the lead before tying the game at six in the eighth.

Canzone drove in three runs on two doubles in the loss. The Ohio State product has three extra-base hits in the last two games, including the lone home run for the Aces in the series.

Blake Walston received a no-decision as the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings for Reno, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out two.

The Aces and River Cats will continue their series Friday with a marquee pitching matchup on the ledger. Top prospects Brandon Pfaadt and Kyle Harrison are listed as the probable starters. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Diego Castillo: 1-for-3, 1 R, extended hitting streak to 10 games.

- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Reno's six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats continues Friday at Greater Nevada Field, with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

