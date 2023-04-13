Reno Rallies In The Eighth As 'Cats Fall 6-5

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces had one big inning of offense on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field and it ended up being their final turn at-bat. Trailing 5-1, Reno rallied for five runs to send the Sacramento River Cats to a 6-5 loss, evening the series at a game apiece.

The River Cats got to Aces starter Tommy Henry for four runs in the third. After back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases, Brett Wisely hit a two-run double to give Sacramento the initial 2-0 lead. Casey Schmitt followed with a sac-fly to right and Matt Beaty came up next and singled to right to bring in another run and give the River Cats a 4-0 lead.

River Cats starter Tristan Beck went five innings for a second straight outing and allowed just two hits, one of them being a solo home run to Dominic Canzone in the fifth that cut the River Cats lead to 4-1. Beck was in line for the win but was rendered a no-decision as he walked three and struck out three in his outing.

Henry worked into the sixth where Clint Coulter led off with a single. After Henry struck out Will Wilson, he was lifted for Taylor Ferguson who went on to load the bases and issue a two-out bases loaded walk to Wisely that gave Sacramento a 5-1 advantage.

Henry did not factor into the decision for Reno as he allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out nine over 5 1/3 innings.

After two scoreless innings worked by Melvin Adon in which he struck out three, RJ Dabovich took over in the bottom of the eighth and recorded a strikeout to open his outing. After that, however, Dominic Fletcher walked, Phillip Evans singled, and Emmanuel Rivera hit an RBI double to right that cut the River Cats lead to 5-2. Dabovich was then lifted for Joey Marciano (1-1) who opened by striking out pinch-hitter Buddy Kennedy for the second out. Marciano then gave up a two-run double to PJ Higgins that drew the Aces to within a run at 5-4. Diego Castillo came up next and tie the game with a single off the backhand try of Wilson at second. After an error and a walk loaded the bases, Jorge Barrosa drew a bases loaded walk to score Castillo and give Reno its first lead of the night at 6-5.

Marciano suffered the loss as he was charged with allowing the tying and go-ahead runs in his third of an inning of work.

Mitchell Stumpo (SV, 1) came on to work the ninth for Reno and, with two on and two out, saw Wilson hit a low line drive to right field on which Fletcher made a feet-first sliding catch to end the ballgame. With that catch, Stumpo picked up his first save of the season.

The River Cats and Aces play a day game on Thursday at Greater Nevada Field with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. PDT.

