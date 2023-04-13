Five-Run Eighth Inning Secures Reno's 6-5 Comeback Victory Over Sacramento

Reno, NV - P.J. Higgins and Diego Castilo's clutch two-out run-scoring hits in the eighth inning propelled the Reno Aces (4-6) to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Sacramento River Cats (5-6) Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Down 4-1 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Dominic Fletcher's one-out walk triggered Reno's sweltering rally. With two outs and two in scoring position, Higgins doubled high off the left-field wall to bring the Aces within one run. Castillo drove home Higgins with a hard-hit single to take the lead, completing the comeback.

Dominic Canzone blasted a Tristan Beck curveball to right to put Reno on the board in the fifth, his third hit in four at-bats off Beck since last season.

Beck was otherwise fabulous, twirling five innings of one-run ball. Reno starter Tommy Henry struck out nine in his outing, including the 250th of his impressive Minor League career.

Reno's bullpen allowed zero earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. Mitchell Stumpo protected a one-run lead in the ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

Aces Notables:

- P.J. Higgins: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

- Tommy Henry: N/D, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R/5 ER, 2 BB, 9 K's, collected his 250th Minor League strikeout.

- Anthony Misiewicz: (W, 1-0), 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R/0 ER, 2 K's.

- Mitchell Stumpo: (S, 1), 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 BB.

Reno's six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats continues Thursday at Greater Nevada Field, with the first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. PT.

