Tata Martino Fuera De Miami? ¡Analizamos Las Semifinales De Conferencia!: Esto Es MLS

November 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, el MVP Diego Valeri, Sammy Sadovnik y Tony Cherchi analizan la posible salida de Tata Martino ÃÂ¿Fracaso en Miami? y las Semifinales de Conferencia el Hudson River Derby: New York City vs. Red Bulls, Seattle enfrenta a su nemesis LAFC, Orlando vs. Atlanta y LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota.

0:00 - Intro 0:01 - ÃÂ¿Cómo llegron aqui los equipos? 6:30 - ÃÂ¿Sorpresa de Atlanta o fracaso de Miami? 10:00 - ÃÂ¿Tata Martino fuera de Miami? 15:40 - Atlanta va por Orlando en Semifinales 21:26 - ¡Hudson River Derby: NYC y Red Bulls se enfrentan en Playoffs! 25:14 - Seattle se enfrenta a su nemesis: LAFC 30:40 - LA Galaxy se enfrenta a Minnesota United

