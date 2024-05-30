Tampa Bay Sun FC and USL Super League Unveils Fall Schedule of Inaugural Season and League Competition Structure

May 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Super League today unveiled the Fall Schedule of the 2024/25 inaugural season. The Fall Schedule will kick off on Saturday, August 17, and close out on Saturday, December 14, ahead of a Winter Break.

The Tampa Bay Sun FC will host the finale of USL Super League's weekend of inaugural games with a Home Opener on Sunday, Aug 18 against Dallas Trinity FC at Riverfront Stadium.

FALL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

Tampa Bay Sun FC's first-ever match will be the finale of the USL Super League's weekend of inaugural games on Sunday, Aug. 18 against Dallas Trinity FC at Tampa's Riverfront Stadium.

Cross-state competition with Ft. Lauderdale United is now on the calendar, at home in Tampa Bay on Oct. 12 and away in South Florida on Nov. 9.

The longest road trip in the USL Super League will close out the first half of the season, with Spokane Zephyr FC traveling 2,300 miles to Tampa to play on Dec. 14.

In total, each club will play a balanced 14-match schedule - seven at home and seven away - followed by a similarly balanced 14-match schedule in the Spring. The Spring Schedule will kick off in February.

"Releasing the Fall Schedule is another milestone in the formation of the USL Super League," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "Competing on a fall-to-spring calendar and playing a balanced schedule further aligns the league with the global game, which has always been our strategy. The Super League is thrilled to be providing elite players the opportunity to compete at the highest level and give fans the chance to watch top-tier on-field competition."

INAUGURAL COMPETITION STRUCTURE & PLAYOFF FORMAT

The USL Super League's inaugural season features a balanced regular season schedule, with each club playing 28 regular-season matches - 14 at home and 14 away - followed by playoffs.

Structuring the schedule in two phases - Fall Schedule and Spring Schedule, separated by a Winter Break - allows the league to provide the players with an important mid-season break to rest and recover and ensures that fans can enjoy the highest quality of action throughout the season.

The full regular season will run from August 2024 to late May 2025.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs.

The inaugural USL Super League Playoffs will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final. The postseason will culminate in the 2024/25 USL Super League Final, where the first-ever champions will be crowned.

More info on the full Spring Schedule and playoff dates will be released in the coming months.

