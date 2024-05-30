Carolina Ascent FC Release 2024/25 Fall Schedule

May 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club and the USL Super League announced today the Fall Schedule for the 2024/25 Inaugural Season. The competition format features a balanced 14-match schedule - seven at home and seven away - followed by a similarly balanced 14-match schedule in the Spring. The Spring Schedule will kick off in February with match ups to be announced at a later date. The full regular season will run from August 2024 to late May 2025.

All Carolina Ascent FC home matches will be played at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Group deposits are now available at carolinaascent.com/groups and Season Tickets are on sale at carolinaascent.com/tickets.

"With all eight inaugural clubs announced, more elite player signings and the official unveiling of the Fall Schedule, the USL Super League is truly coming to life," explained Carolina Ascent FC Chief Operating Officer, Tim Schuldt. "On August 17 we will begin our first trek for the Carolinas and set an exciting course for women's professional sports in our region. We can already feel the strong support from our community and look forward to watching our fans join the climb with their Carolina Ascent Football Club.

Together we will rise!" Carolina Ascent will host DC Power Football Club making history as the first-ever USL Super League match on Saturday, August 17.

Carolina Ascent will remain home in week two and welcome Lexington SC on Sunday, August 25, followed by the club's first road match of the season at Brooklyn FC on Saturday, August 31.

September also features a pair of home games and a road contest. Fort Lauderdale United FC will venture to the Carolinas on Friday, September 6. Carolina Ascent will then travel across the country for a game on Sunday, September 15 at Spokane Zephyr FC. After a bye week, Carolina Ascent returns home on Friday, September 27 to host Tampa Bay Sun FC.

October kicks off with an away match at Lexington SC on Sunday, October 6. The lone home match in October is scheduled for Saturday, October 19 vs. Brooklyn FC. Carolina Ascent will get its first look at Dallas Trinity FC on Friday, October 25 at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

November starts with a visit to the capital city for its second match against Power FC on Sunday, November 3 before a home contest against Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, November 9. Carolina Ascent then travels to warmer weather to face Tampa Bay Sun FC on the road on Saturday, November 16.

The final home match of the Fall is on Saturday, November 23 vs. Dallas Trinity FC.

Carolina Ascent will play one final away match before the Winter Break on Saturday, December 14 at Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Following the Winter Break, the league will reconvene for the Spring Schedule and Playoffs. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league standings will qualify for the 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs. The inaugural USL Super League Playoffs will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final. The postseason will culminate in the 2024/25 USL Super League Final, where the first-ever champions will be crowned.

2024/25 CAROLINA ASCENT FC FALL SCHEDULE

Saturday, August 17 vs. DC Power FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Sunday, August 25 vs. Lexington SC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Saturday, August 31 at Brooklyn FC | Maimonides Park

Friday, September 6 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Sunday, September 15 at Spokane Zephyr FC | One Spokane Stadium

Friday, September 27 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Sunday, October 6 at Lexington SC | Lexington Stadium

Saturday, October 19 vs. Brooklyn FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Friday, October 25 at Dallas Trinity FC | Cotton Bowl Stadium

Sunday, November 3 at DC Power FC | Audi Field

Saturday, November 9 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Saturday, November 16 at Tampa Bay Sun FC | Riverfront Stadium

Saturday, November 23 vs. Dallas Trinity FC | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Saturday, December 14 at Fort Lauderdale United FC | Nova Southeastern University

