Fort Lauderdale United Unveils the Fall Schedule for the Inaugural Season

*** Fort Lauderdale, FL Fort Lauderdale United FC, South Florida's only professional women's soccer team, has unveiled the 14 game Fall schedule for its inaugural season with the USL Super League. The team announced last week that they will open the season on the road playing Spokane Zephyr FC on August 17th in Spokane and compete in their home opener on September 29th at the new stadium on the campus of Nova Southeastern against Dallas Trinity FC.

Ticket deposits are now open for Fort Lauderdale United FC's inaugural season. Visit FLUTD.com to learn the latest about single game and group ticketing options.

Schedule Breakdown

Fort Lauderdale United will start the season on the road, playing 7 home games and 7 away games before the end of the year. More info on the full Spring Schedule and playoff dates will be released in the coming months.

Saturday, August 17, 2024 @ Spokane Zephyr FC

Friday, September 6, 2024 @ Carolina Ascent FC

Friday, September, 2024 @ DC Power FC

Sunday, September 22, 2024 @ Lexington SC

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Dallas Trinity FC

Sunday, October 6, 2024 Brooklyn FC

Saturday, October 12, 2024 @ Tampa Bay FC

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Lexington SC

Saturday, October 26, 2024 @Brooklyn FC

Saturday, November 2, @ Dallas Trinity FC

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Tampa Bay FC

Saturday, November 23, 2024 DC Power FC

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Spokane Zephyr FC

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Carolina Ascent FC

Structuring the schedule in two phases - Fall Schedule and Spring Schedule, separated by a Winter Break - allows the league to provide the players with an important mid-season break to rest and recover and ensures that fans can enjoy the highest quality of action throughout the season.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs.

The inaugural USL Super League Playoffs will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final. The postseason will culminate in the 2024/25 USL Super League Final, where the first-ever champions will be crowned.

Additional information about the season, tickets and broadcast information can be found on our website. Fans can also follow @FTLUTD on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

