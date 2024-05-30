Brooklyn Football Club Announces USL Super League 2024/25 Fall Season Schedule

May 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced the fall schedule of its inaugural USL Super League. Brooklyn FC will play seven home and seven away games in the 2024/25 fall season, followed by a similarly balanced 14-match schedule in the Spring. Budding rivalries, rising stars, and compelling expansion club storylines have the USL Super League primed for a must-watch first season.

This year, Brooklyn FC is one of eight expansion clubs embarking on this inaugural Super League season. Brooklyn FC will play all its home matches this fall at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Season ticket deposits can be purchased here.

Among the inaugural season marquee matches are:

August 31:

Brooklyn FC will open home and season play against Carolina Ascent FC

September 8th

Brooklyn FC will play its first away game at Spokane Zephyr FC

October 11:

Brooklyn FC kicks off its first match against our local rival DC Power Football Club

November 23:

Brooklyn FC closes out inaugural home season play versus Tampa Bay Sun FC

December 14:

Brooklyn FC closes out play away versus Dallas Trinity Football Club

The full regular season will run from August 2024 to late May 2025. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs. The inaugural USL Super League Playoffs will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final. The postseason will culminate in the 2024/25 USL Super League Final, where the first-ever champions will be crowned.

