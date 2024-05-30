Spokane Zephyr FC Announces Fall Schedule for Historic Inaugural Season

May 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Mark your calendars, Spokane. The United Soccer League (USL) Super League and Spokane Zephyr FC have announced the league schedule for the first half of the season, and Zephyr will kick things off at home.

Spokane Zephyr FC, Spokane's new Division One professional women's soccer club, will begin its inaugural season in the new USL Super League with a home match against Fort Lauderdale United FC at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17.

"Everyone has been working so hard to make this dream a reality," said Katie Harnetiaux, President of USL Spokane and principal of Aequus Sports, LLC. "To have the Fall Schedule set is a historic milestone for women's athletics both here in Spokane and across the country."

The USL Super League's inaugural season features a balanced regular season schedule, with each club playing 28 regular-season matches - 14 at home and 14 away - followed by playoffs. In the Fall, each team will play seven matches at home and seven away. The Spring schedule - to be announced later this year - will have a similarly balanced schedule and kick off in February 2025. The USL Super League is the only U.S.-based pro soccer organization following the international club schedule, playing regular season matches from late August to late May with a Winter Break.

The USL Super League is sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation as Division One - the top of the women's soccer pyramid in the United States. In addition to Zephyr and Fort Lauderdale United, other teams are Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, Lexington FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and DC Power FC. Eight more clubs are expected to join in 2025 and beyond.

Zephyr, the only USL Super League team west of the Rocky Mountains this season, eventually will have to get used to long road trips, but the club begins the season with four home matches. After hosting Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 17, Zephyr and ONE Spokane Stadium will welcome Brooklyn on Sept. 8, Carolina on Sept. 15, and DC on Sept. 22. On Sept. 29, Zephyr will make its first road trip to play DC in Washington - a back-to-back faceoff made all the more intriguing by the recent announcement that former college basketball star Angel Reese, now with the Chicago Sky of the WNBA, is part of DC Power's founding ownership group.

Velocity returns home for a three-match homestand, hosting Dallas on Oct. 6, Lexington on Oct. 13 and Tampa Bay on Oct. 27. The club finishes the Fall with six away matches: Brooklyn on Nov. 2, Carolina on Nov. 9, Lexington on Nov. 13, Dallas on Nov. 20, Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 7, and Tampa Bay on Dec. 14.

"We are grateful that the schedule worked out as we had hoped," Harnetiaux said. "Zephyr's home matches for the first part of the Fall Schedule all take place in Spokane's late summer and fall - traditionally beautiful weather for soccer."

At the regular season's conclusion, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the USL Super League Playoffs. The inaugural USL Super League Playoffs will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final. The postseason will culminate in the 2024/25 USL Super League Final, where the first-ever champions will be crowned.

