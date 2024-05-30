Historic Moment: Lexington Sporting Club's Inaugural Super League Fall Schedule Announced

May 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The excitement is in the air as Lexington Sporting Club proudly announces its participation in the inaugural season of the USL Super League this fall, with the much-anticipated release of the 2024 Fall Schedule. This announcement sparks a new era for women's soccer, one filled with passion, dedication, and community spirit.

"This season is not just about soccer; it's about creating unforgettable memories and inspiring the next generation," said Head Coach Mike Dickey. "Our team is dedicated to delivering thrilling performances and building a legacy of excellence in women's soccer right here in Lexington. I can't wait to see our community come alive at every match."

LEXINGTON SC FALL SCHEDULE

8/25: Lexington Sporting Club at Carolina Ascent FC

9/8: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

9/13: Lexington Sporting Club at Dallas Trinity FC

9/22: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Fort Lauderdale FC

9/28: Lexington Sporting Club at Brooklyn FC

10/6: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Carolina Ascent FC

10/13: Lexington Sporting Club at Spokane Zephyr FC

10/19: Lexington Sporting Club at Ft. Lauderdale FC

10/27: Lexington Sporting Club at DC Power FC

11/2: Lexington Sporting Club at Tampa Bay Sun FC

11/9: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Dallas Trinity FC

11/13: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

12/7: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Brooklyn FC

12/14: Lexington Sporting Club vs. DC Power FC

As Lexington SC embarks on this journey from August to December, fans will witness the dawn of something truly special. The USL Super League is a professional women's soccer league, competing at the highest level of U.S. Soccer's standards at Division One. This new league provides an essential pathway for women to advance their skills and compete at an elite level, embodying the spirit of growth and excellence.

Our 14-match fall schedule, beginning with our home opener on September 8, 2024, against the Tampa Bay Sun FC, promises unforgettable moments and exhilarating matchups. The spring schedule, featuring another 14 matches, will be announced soon, making for a thrilling 28-match regular season.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams will battle it out in the 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs. This single-elimination tournament will lead to the ultimate showdown, where the first-ever USL Super League champions will be crowned.

"Launching our inaugural season in the USL Super League is a historic milestone for both women's soccer and the Lexington community," said Lexington SC CEO Kim Shelton. "This moment signifies a powerful step forward in celebrating and advancing women's sports, while also bringing our community together in a shared passion and pride. We are honored to be part of this transformative journey and invite everyone to join us in making history."

Match times will be announced in the coming weeks, followed by details about the spring schedule coming in early 2025. Let's make this season truly unforgettable together.

Tickets for the Inaugural Super League season are available for purchase online through the Lexington Sporting Club website. Be sure to secure your seats early to witness the excitement firsthand.

For additional information and updates on Lexington Sporting Club, please visit www.lexsporting.com.

