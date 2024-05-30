USL Super League Unveils Fall Schedule of Inaugural Season

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Super League today unveiled the Fall Schedule of the 2024/25 inaugural season. The Fall Schedule will kick off on Saturday, August 17, and close out on Saturday, December 14, ahead of a Winter Break.

The Fall will see each club play a balanced 14-match schedule - seven at home and seven away - followed by a similarly balanced 14-match schedule in the Spring. The Spring Schedule will kick off in February.

In total, the inaugural USL Super League season will consist of 112 regular season matches.

"Releasing the Fall Schedule is another milestone in the formation of the USL Super League," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "Competing on a fall-to-spring calendar and playing a balanced schedule further aligns the league with the global game, which has always been our strategy. The Super League is thrilled to be providing elite players the opportunity to compete at the highest level and give fans the chance to watch top-tier on-field competition."

USL Super League clubs have begun building their rosters and will convene for preseason starting on July 1.

INAUGURAL COMPETITION STRUCTURE & PLAYOFF FORMAT

The USL Super League's inaugural season features a balanced regular season schedule, with each club playing 28 regular-season matches - 14 at home and 14 away - followed by playoffs.

Structuring the schedule in two phases - Fall Schedule and Spring Schedule, separated by a Winter Break - allows the league to provide the players with an important mid-season break to rest and recover and ensures that fans can enjoy the highest quality of action throughout the season.

The full regular season will run from August 2024 to late May 2025.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs.

The inaugural USL Super League Playoffs will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final. The postseason will culminate in the 2024/25 USL Super League Final, where the first-ever champions will be crowned.

More info on the full Spring Schedule and playoff dates will be released in the coming months.

