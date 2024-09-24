Fort Lauderdale United FC Home Opener PostPoned

September 24, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







We are committed to delivering an exceptional matchday experience for our fans. While ensuring our new stadium meets the highest standards, we've encountered a delay in the final stages of construction. We have decided to postpone our upcoming home opener, originally scheduled for September 29, 2024.

The new date for our first home match of the season will be Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 7:30pm against Brooklyn FC. We understand that this may cause some inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding! This season has already been monumental, and we are committed to providing the best possible experience for our hometown fans!

We have been working closely with the league to reschedule our match up with Dallas Trinity FC. The new date for that match will be December 1st. You can find all new dates and updated information on our website and social media channels.

If you have already purchased a ticket for the match on September 29th, no worries! Your ticket will be valid on October 6th. We encourage all fans who can attend to mark their calendars for the new date, as we will have some special surprises and giveaways that day!

If you are unable to attend and would like to exchange your ticket for a future FTL UTD match, please contact tickets@ftlutd.com.

We can't wait to unveil our new stadium and provide an exciting matchday experience for our players, fans, and partners. The community's support has been tremendous, and we look forward to opening the stadium and celebrating this milestone for FTL UTD together.

