Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Bill Hamid made three consecutive saves to close out the penalty shootout as Kevin Hoyos scored the decisive goal in the sixth round to give Miami FC a 4-3 victory from the spot against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Group 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup after Miami had rallied from a three-goal halftime deficit behind goals from Sebastian Blanco, Tobias Zarate and Lucas Melano.

