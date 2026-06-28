Talking with Our Guys!!

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Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
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United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Eight Players with Steel Ties Selected in 2026 NHL Draft - Chicago Steel
- League Tabs 43 Selections in 2026 NHL Draft - USHL
- Deakos a Seventh Round Pick - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Ryan Cameron Selected 212th Overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2026 NHL Draft - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Six Lumberjacks Selected in the 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Jean-Samuel Daigneault Selected 221st by the Montreal Canadiens in 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Jimmy Rieber's Extraordinary Rise - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Connor Davis Selected 129th Overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2026 NHL Draft - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Hawke Huff Selected 148th Overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2026 NHL Draft - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Justin Graf Selected 118th Overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2026 NHL Draft - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Teddy Lechner Selected 152nd Overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Blues Call Bogas Saturday - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Carl Axelsson Selected 115th Overall by the Utah Mammoth in 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Draft Day a Nycz Day - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Tomáš Chrenko Selected 81st Overall by the New York Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Rūdolfs Bērzkalns Selected 58th Overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2026 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
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