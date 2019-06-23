Taijeron Homers in Mets 5-1 Loss to Stripers

June 23, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Lawrenceville, GA - Travis Taijeron hit his 15th home run of the season, but the Syracuse Mets fell to the Gwinnett Stripers, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Gwinnett (41-33) jumped on the board in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Jack Lopez singled. Adam Duvall followed with a home run over the left-center-field wall for a 2-0 Stripers lead.

Syracuse (36-39) responded in the top of the second. With two outs, Taijeron homered to center field, cutting the deficit to one, 2-1.

The Stripers added to their lead in the sixth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Travis Demeritte hit a pinch-hit, two-run single to right field that extended the Gwinnett advantage to there, 4-1.

In the seventh, Gwinnett added its final run. With one out, the Strippers loaded the bases again. Ryan LaMarre then singled, bringing home Lopez from third to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

Syracuse returns home to begin a four-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at NBT Bank Stadium on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.