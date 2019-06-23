Pigs' rally from down 7-0 cut short as Columbus wins 10-9

(Columbus, OH) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (34-48) rally down 7-0 was nothing to be ashamed of as they battled back to take a 9-7 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. The Columbus Clippers (44-30) scored three runs to win 10-9 and send Lehigh Valley to Syracuse without winning a series in Ohio.

The Pigs trailed early as Adam Rosales hit a two-run home run off Josh Tols in the bottom of the second inning to give Columbus a 2-0 lead. The Clippers extended their lead to 6-0 against Tols as Yu Chang homered, Brandon Barnes scored on a fielding error by Ali Castillo and Dioner Navarro hitting an RBI single.

Chang scored with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning against John Curtiss to give Columbus a 7-0 lead.

Six runs came across home plate for the Pigs against Michael Peoples in the top of the fifth inning to cut the Clippers lead to 7-6. Jan Hernandez got the offense started with an RBI double then scored on a two-run home run by Andrew Romine. Phil Gosselin hit an RBI single and Rob Brantly hit a two-run double.

Lane Adams tied the game at 7-7 in the top of the eighth inning by hitting a home run off Josh D. Smith. Nick Williams and Austin Listi hit home runs off Argenis Angulo (1-0) in the top of the ninth inning to give Lehigh Valley a 9-7 lead.

Yacksel Rios (1-3) allowed all three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Greg Allen hit an RBI double and Chang won the game for Columbus by hitting a two-run single.

Drew Anderson started the game for Lehigh Valley and only pitched 1 1/3 inning. Austin Davis and Fernando Salas each pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

The Pigs travel to Syracuse to play the Mets in a two-game set. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Monday night.

