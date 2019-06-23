Indians Come Back to Take Series Finale from PawSox

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - For the fourth time in six games so far on the homestand, the Pawtucket Red Sox (31-43) dropped a one-run contest, falling in the rubber game of their three-game set with the Indianapolis Indians (39-34) by a 4-3 final.

Against the big-league rehabbing Jordan Lyles, Gorkys Hernández lifted a solo home run over the right-field wall in the third inning to put Pawtucket in front 1-0.

The Indians were kept in check by PawSox starter Ryan Weber until the sixth inning, when Cole Tucker hit a solo shot to tie the game at 1.

But Bryce Brentz responded with a 412-foot blast into the berm in left-center field to put Pawtucket back in front 2-1 in the home half of the sixth. It was Brentz's second-straight game with a home run.

Indianapolis took the lead in the seventh inning when Nick Franklin delivered a two-run single to make it 3-2.

Pawtucket tied it again in the eighth on an RBI single from Brentz.

In the ninth, Christian Kelley lined an opposite-field single to put his team ahead 4-3.

The PawSox put the lead runner on in the ninth and loaded the bases, but they were unable to score off Luis Escobar.

Coming off a no-decision on Wednesday in the second game of the doubleheader against Durham, Weber was superb. The right-hander went the first 6 innings, yielding just 2 hits, 1 earned run, and 1 walk. Weber retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced. He also induced 12 ground outs.

