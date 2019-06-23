Red Wings End Ohio Trip with 7-1 Loss Sunday
June 23, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings annual Ohio road trip came to an end Sunday with a 7-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field.
The Wings (34-39) went just 2-5 on the trip, scoring just one run over the last two games of the Toledo series.
Five of the six hits for Rochester on Sunday went for extra bases but the Wings were just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position. The 4-9 hitters in the Red Wings lineup went a combined 1-for-21.
Toledo jumped in front early on a three-run homer from Jeimer Candelario off Lewis Thorpe and never looked back.
LaMonte Wade Jr knocked home Nick Gordon with an RBI double in the third for the lone run of the game for the Wings.
Thorpe went 4.1 innings allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks. The IL strikeout leader recorded six punchouts Sunday.
The Wings return to the Flower City on Monday for a brief two-game set against the Scranton/WB RailRiders.
