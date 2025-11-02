Tai Baribo DEADLY Brace!
Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video
Check out the Philadelphia Union Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2025
- Kristijan Kahlina Saves Charlotte FC's Season with PK Save - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Eliminated from 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with 3-0 Loss against Philadelphia Union - Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union advance to the Conference Semifinals after securing Round One series victory - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Are Moving On - Philadelphia Union
- Charlotte Wins 7-6 on Penalties - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Look to Secure Advancement in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs in Game 2 against Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union advance to the Conference Semifinals after securing Round One series victory
- Philadelphia Union Are Moving On
- Union win opening match of 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series in shootout
- Philadelphia Union to Host Chicago Fire FC on October 26th at Subaru Park
- Supporters' Shield Winners Philadelphia Union Announce First Round Schedule for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs