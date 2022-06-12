Tacoma Walks It off to Cap Comeback, Win Series

June 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Justin Upton of the Tacoma Rainiers

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Justin Upton of the Tacoma Rainiers(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-36) were down by three to the Round Rock Express (33-27), but fought back to win it 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium in the rubber match of the three-game set. It was the Rainiers' second walk off win of the series and their fourth this season.

Express centerfielder Bubba Thompson doubled to lead off the game, but Tacoma LHP Justus Sheffield then retired eight of the next nine batters he faced. This stretch included a slick barehanded put-out by Rainiers shortstop Mason McCoy to retire Ryan Dorow by a half step (6-3).

The Rainiers bats started where they left off after last night's offensive explosion (11 runs). Following a Justin Upton single in the bottom of the first, Brian O'Keefe and Marcus Wilson hit back-to-back doubles to left, giving Tacoma a 2-0 lead.

Round Rock got to Tacoma in the top of the fourth. With two on and two out, first baseman Elier Hernandez singled into the left-center gap, scoring one. Two batters later, Federal Way product Nick Tanielu hit a bloop single into shallow right field (2 RBI), giving the Express a 3-2 advantage. In the same inning, LHP Kyle Bird walked in two runs, increasing Round Rock's lead to three.

Wilson got one back for the Rainiers in the bottom of the sixth. The right fielder ambushed the first pitch he saw and drove it well over the wall in left. It was Wilson's third straight game with a homer, and he leads Tacoma with 11 longballs. Later in the frame, Cesar Izturis, Jr. dumped a ball into shallow center, scoring Joe Odom from second and bringing the Rainiers within a run.

As with the prior two games in the series, this one would not end without drama. Forrest Wall led off the bottom of the ninth by reaching on an error by the first baseman Hernandez, and Upton followed with a soft single to center. Scott Heineman then struck one deep into the gap in right, scoring a run and tying the game. Still with none out, Erick Mejia found a hole on the left side of a drawn-in infield to walk it off 6-5 and send the 6,520 fans in attendance home happy.

Monday is an off day for the Rainiers, who will begin a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. PT. LHP Tommy Milone is Tacoma's probable starter as this nine-game homestand continues.

All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

