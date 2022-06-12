Space Cowboys Sweep Las Vegas

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys welcomed the first-place Las Vegas Aviators for a three-game set on Friday.

Three games later, they picked up their first sweep of the season, with a 7-2 win over Las Vegas on Sunday night at Constellation Field.

JP France and Hunter Brown combined to strike out 12 batters. France got the start and matched his season high with eight strikeouts, allowing two runs (one earned) on just three hits through six innings. Brown, who's rated as the Houston Astros' No. 1 prospect by MLBPipeline, came on in relief and struck out four while allowing just one hit.

Brown leads the Pacific Coast League with 73 strikeouts. He's also second in the league with a 2.25 ERA and fourth with a 1.15 WHIP. France ranks fourth in the PCL with 63 strikeouts.

Pedro León hit a solo home run as part of a four-run third for the Space Cowboys. It was León's ninth home run of the year and traveled 446 feet, with a 109.6 exit velocity.

JJ Matijevic tripled to lead off the Space Cowboys first and Corey Julks directly followed with an RBI double. Matijevic finished 2-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI. He's hit .538 (7x13) with three doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBI over his last three games. Matijevic ranks third in the PCL with a 1.007 OPS.

David Hensley added a two-run double - and Lewis Brinson an RBI single - to go with León's homer in the third.

Korey Lee helped provide insurance with an RBI double that ricocheted high off the left-field wall in the eighth.

The Space Cowboys travel to Round Rock to begin a six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

