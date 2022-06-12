Díaz Plays Walk-off Hero, Desclafani Strikes Out 3 in 3.0 Scoreless Rehab Innings

West Sacramento, Calif. - Having already put the game into extras with a pinch-hit solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, second baseman Isan Díaz sent the Sutter Health Park crowd home happy, demolishing a walk-off two-run shot in the 11th to lift the Sacramento River Cats (23-36) to a 4-3 victory over the Reno Aces (33-26) on Saturday.

Down 3-2 in the 11th, Díaz launched a 442-foot (110.7 exit velocity) game-winner for his second homer of the game, and 10th of the season.

Díaz was not alone in being an extra-innings hero. Fellow middle infielder shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa came through in the clutch with an RBI single in the 10th to extend the game.

On the mound, right-hander Ty Weber (1-0), who joined the team on Saturday from High-A Eugene, struck out two while allowing just the two unearned runs to keep things within striking distance for the offense.

San Francisco right-hander Anthony DeSclafani was excellent in his first rehab outing since hitting the injured list on April 22 with right ankle inflammation. The 32-year-old struck out three while allowing three hits in 3.0 shutout innings.

Right-hander Tristan Beck (0-4, 9.20) looks to keep up the momentum with a win on Sunday. He'll take on righty Drey Jameson (1-3, 7.96) at 1:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Left-hander Joey Marciano continued his dominance out of the bullpen for Sacramento, lowering his ERA to 2.45 with three strikeouts in 2.0 shutout innings.

Right-hander Shelby Miller struck out one in a perfect inning of relief. Righty Yunior Marte struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning to set up the comeback.

