Albuquerque Bests El Paso 11-8

The El Paso Chihuahuas led 8-1 in the third inning Sunday but 10 unanswered runs by Albuquerque gave the Isotopes an 11-8 win. The Chihuahuas won two of the three games in the series.

El Paso shortstop C.J. Abrams went 3-for-5 with three singles and an RBI, one night after going 5-for-6. Chihuahuas first baseman Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in the first inning. Designated hitter Robinson Canó went 2-for-4 with a single, a two-run double and a walk in his second game with the Chihuahuas.

The Chihuahuas scored six runs in the first inning on Sunday for the second consecutive game and they've scored 50 runs in their past five games. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Team Records: Albuquerque (26-34), El Paso (34-26)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Adrian Martinez (3-2, 5.14) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

