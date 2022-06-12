Isotopes Rally from Seven-Run Deficit in 11-8 Win over Chihuahuas

El Paso, TX - What appeared to be a bad case of déjà vu for the Albuquerque Isotopes instead turned into a wild Pacific Coast League slugfest and a thrilling comeback victory. For the second consecutive game, El Paso plated six runs in the first inning and led 8-1 after just two frames, but the Topes plated 10 unanswered runs and defeated the Chihuahuas 11-8 in the series finale at Southwest University Park.

Albuquerque (26-34) avoided a three-game sweep, and salvaged the last of six consecutive contests played between the clubs in both cities this week. El Paso (34-26) took four of the six games.

In similar fashion to Saturday's opening frame, six of El Paso's first seven batters reached safely off Isotopes starter Riley Smith, with Taylor Kohlwey's three-run homer capping the outburst and making it 6-0.

Wynton Bernard crushed a ball over the right-center field wall in the second inning to put the Isotopes on the board at 6-1. El Paso immediately made it 8-1 in the bottom half when eight-time Major League All-Star Robinson Canó connected on a two-run double.

Unlike last night, Albuquerque made things interesting as they plated four in the third. Carlos Pérez plated Dom Nuñez with a double to left before Pérez scored on a groundout by Coco Montes. After Alan Trejo singled, Bernard belted his second homer of the night, a two-run shot that cut the deficit to 8-5.

Sean Bouchard led off the fifth with a double, making him 3-for-3 at that point in the ballgame. With one out, Montes singled before Trejo's RBI groundout cut it to 8-6 at the halfway point.

Smith lasted 4.2 innings, tying career-worsts with 11 hits and eight runs permitted, but did not allow a run to score after the second inning.

After El Paso left-hander Ian Krol walked Bernard and Bret Boswell to start the eighth, Nuñez delivered a two out RBI single, making it 8-7. Bouchard then battled for nine pitches before singling to center and tying the contest at eight apiece. Pérez then singled through the left side, playing Nuñez and emphatically completing the comeback.

The Chihuahuas threatened in the home eighth with a pair of singles, but Jordan Sheffield fanned Canó to end the frame.

Bret Boswell delivered insurance in the top of the ninth with a long two-run homer to right-center, his second blast of the season and first since April 17.

Coming off a pair of rough appearances, Zach Lee rebounded with a perfect ninth inning, shutting the door on the Chihuahuas and registering his third save of the season.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque overcame their largest deficit to win a game since trailing Salt Lake 8-0 and winning 13-11 on July 29, 2021. It was their biggest comeback on the road since turning an 8-0 deficit to Tacoma on April 14, 2019 into a 17-9 triumph.

- Bouchard registered the first five-hit game of his professional career. Since being activated from the Injured List on May 26, he is batting .368 (21-for-57) with four doubles, two triples, five homers, 13 RBI and four stolen bases.

- The Isotopes have had three five-hit games this season (Tim Lopes, April 14 vs. Tacoma and Ryan Vilade, May 1 vs. Sacramento, Bouchard tonight). It is the third time in team history Albuquerque has had a trio of players collect five hits in a contest in the same season. John Gall, Tommy Murphy and Robert Andino all did so in 2008 while Trayvon Robinson, Russ Mitchell and Jamie Hoffmann all accomplished the feat in 2011.

- Bernard's first homer was his 15th with the Topes between 2021 and 2022, but his first to go to the opposite field. All of his prior long balls in an Albuquerque uniform had either been to left field, left-center or straightaway center. His second blast gave him his third two-homer game as an Isotope (June 27, 2021 vs. Tacoma and April 22, 2022 at Round Rock).

- Three Topes had two homers in a game this week against El Paso (Montes on Tuesday, Bouchard on Wednesday and Bernard tonight).

- Bouchard (23 games) and Pérez (25 games) each extended their on-base streaks in the first inning.

- Lee had not recorded a save in his first 267 outings as a professional, but has now done so three times in his last six appearances.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff has allowed 73 runs in the first inning this season, by far the most in all of affiliated professional baseball. The Stockton Ports (A's Low-A) are next with 56 first-inning tallies surrendered. The Isotopes have given up three or more runs in the first frame 10 times.

- Sheffield was called for three pace-of-play violations in the eighth inning, the most for an Isotopes pitcher in a game since rules started being enforced April 15.

- The Topes won a game when surrendering six or more runs in the first inning for the first time since July 3, 2012 at Omaha.

On Deck: Albuquerque returns home Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees (AAA Angels). As part of a Copa de la Diversión fiesta, it will be Taco Tuesday, with Mariachis Flags being given to the first 2,000 fans at The Plaza, Courtesy of iRepairNM. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game is scheduled to begin at 6:35. Neither the Mariachis or Abejas have announced a probable starting pitcher.

