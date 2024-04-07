Tacoma Splits Twin Bill

April 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (6-3) and Salt Lake Bees (3-6) split their doubleheader on Sunday at Smith's Ballpark. Tacoma won game one by a score of 6-1 and dropped game two in a walk-off 2-1 loss.

In game one, Michael Papierski stayed hot and gave Tacoma an early lead on an RBI single in the second inning. It stayed 1-0 until the fourth, when Isiah Gilliam and Nick Solak used RBI singles followed by an RBI double from Jonatan Clase to make it 4-0 Rainiers.

In his Mariners organizational debut, Dallas Keuchel did his part, as the southpaw spun 5.0 scoreless frames. He allowed just three hits while striking out three, becoming the third straight Tacoma starter to earn a win.

Tacoma padded their lead to 6-0 on an RBI double from Ryan Bliss and a run-scoring single from Jason Vosler. Salt Lake scored a run in their half of the seventh on a sacrifice fly, but that is all they would score, as the Rainiers took game one of the doubleheader by a final score of 6-1.

Game two stayed scoreless into the fourth inning, when Bryce Teodosio used an RBI triple to give the Bees a 1-0 lead. Tacoma came right back with a run of their own in the fifth on a solo shot by Michael Chavis.

It stayed locked 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh, when Jordyn Adams used an RBI double to score the game winning run, ending Tacoma's four-game winning streak.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma's starting pitchers have allowed just two earned runs over their last 22.2 innings. They had thrown 23.1 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to April 3 prior to allowing a run to score in the fourth inning in game two today.

Game two of the doubleheader today marked the Rainiers' first loss in a day game this season, entering the game 2-0 in day contests.

Michael Papierski recorded his third straight two-hit game in game one of the twin bill. The switch hitter went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in, raising his average on the year to .368.

Tacoma gets the day off tomorrow before starting a six-game series on Tuesday against the Reno Aces. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

