Bees Get Walkoff Win to End Homestand

April 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees split their doubleheader against the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon, losing the first game 6-1 before bouncing back with a walk-off 2-1 win in game two.

The first game of the day followed the same script as many of the others in this week's series, with the Bees offense failing to heat up until things were already out of reach. Rainiers starter and 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel cruised through five innings, allowing just three hits and walking none while striking out three. Tacoma relievers Carlos Vargas and Ty Buttrey brought the game to the finish line with the latter surrendering just a lone run on a sacrifice fly by Sonny DiChiara. On the other side of the ball, Davis Daniel was roughed up for the first time in the young season, getting tagged for eight hits and four earned runs in his 3.1 innings of work.

Salt Lake salvaged the day in game two, winning in walk-off fashion after Jordyn Adams drove home Bryce Teodosio with a booming double off the wall in left-center field off of Tacoma's Casey Lawrence. Adams's heroics helped deliver a much-deserved win to Bees starter Kenny Rosenberg, who continued his great start to the season by turning in a stellar performance that helped keep the team in the game until the afternoon's final frame. The lefty went the distance, tossing seven innings while striking out six, walking none and allowing just a lone earned run on a solo home run in the fifth inning. This outing marked Rosenberg's second victory of the homestand, and it lowered his ERA on the season down to 1.38.

The Bees will now head south for a six-game road series against the Las Vegas Aviators, with the games set to take place at 8:05 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday and 1:05 p.m. for Sunday's finale.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.