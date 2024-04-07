Aces Top River Cats for Third Consecutive Win

April 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Justin Martinez shut the door in the ninth inning for the Reno Aces (5-3) to solidify a 6-4 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (5-4) on Sunday at Greater Nevada Field. With the win, the Aces have notched three victories in a row and split the six-game series against the River Cats.

Jordan Montgomery, who recently signed a 1-year $25 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, made his first start of 2024 with the Aces. The six-foot-six lefty logged four innings of work, allowing two runs in three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Albert Almora Jr. stayed hot at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in. The 29-year-old now has a hit in every game he has played this season and is riding an eight-game hitting streak. He leads the PCL in AVG (.485) and is second in hits (16).

Coming in to close out the ninth, Martinez showcased his 70-grade fastball, striking out two of the three batters he faced and reaching 100.8 MPH on his four-seamer.

The Aces will travel to Tacoma to take on the Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The six-game series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 9, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT, at Cheney Stadium.

Aces Notables

Albert Almora Jr: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Pavin Smith: 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB

Jordan Montgomery: 4.0 IP, 2 R/ 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Justin Martinez: 1.0 IP, 0 R, 2 K, 1 S

Following a two-week road trip to Tacoma and Salt Lake, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 23, to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a six-game series.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 7, 2024

