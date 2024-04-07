River Cats and Aces Seesaw but Reno Nabs Final Tally

RENO, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats and the Reno Aces traded shots in the middle innings of the series finale of their six-game set, but it was Reno that had the last laugh to split the series as they secured a 6-4 victory on Sunday.

For a second straight game the River Cats (5-4) scored first but were unable to keep the lead, breaking the scoreless tie in the third with a two-out RBI double from Marco Luciano that scored Donovan Walton, who had reached with a walk. The Aces (5-3) answered with their swings in the bottom half in a similar fashion as a leadoff walk came around to score on an RBI single from Pavin Smith.

To start the fourth the River Cats pulled back in front thanks to Brett Wisely, as he singled into left center that scored Heliot Ramos from second who had reached with a single of his own before advancing on a walk to Casey Schmitt.

It took an inning for the Aces to respond, but they did so with a trio of runs in the home half of the fifth on the strength of doubles from Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Garlick and a pair of free passes.

Trailing by two, Sacramento found a way to knot the game once again in the away half of the sixth with a rally started when Jakson Reetz was hit by a pitch and Wisely was issued a walk. Reetz did not wait long as he immediately came around to score on an RBI single to left center by Yusniel Diaz, while Wisley scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Walton.

The lead only lasted a half inning, as Reno responded with two of their own in the bottom of the sixth that was kicked off by a Sacramento error. Consecutive singles from Jancarlos Cintron, Barrosa and Almora Jr. resulted in both of the runs, and the inning was kept from getting worse when Barrosa was thrown out at third and gave Sacramento a way out of the frame.

Down but not out, the River Cats loaded the bases back-to-back walks to Heliot Ramos and Schmitt, finally filling when Reetz was hit by a pitch for a second time. Despite having the opportunity to take the lead, one of the year's most clutch hitters Wisely was unable to capitalize and left them loaded.

After taking over for starter Spencer Howard, who allowed two runs on five hits in 4.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts, RJ Dabovich (0-1) was charged with the loss as he was tagged for four runs (three earned) in his only frame of work.

Keeping the River Cats in the game down the stretch was the trio of Justin Garza, Randy Rodriguez and Cody Stashak, who each combined on 2.0 scoreless innings with only two hits allowed.

Picking up the win for Reno was Blake Walston (1-0), who entered after the recently signed Joran Montgomery who was still ramping up for the Diamondbacks' regular season. Walston went 2.2 innings and two earned runs on only one hit with four walks and two strikeouts. Down the stretch, Francisco Morales earned a hold with a clean 1.1. innings while Justin Martinez collected his second save of the campaign with a perfect ninth.

All four Sacramento hits came from different bats, with the trio of Luciano (1-for-5, double), Wisely (1-for-3, run) and Diaz (1-for-3) responsible for most and an RBI each.

Having completed their first six-game series with a split, the River Cats will now return home for their first six-game set at Sutter Health Park beginning on Tuesday against the El Paso Chihuahuas with first pitch at 6:45 p.m.

