Round Rock Picks up 9-6 Victory over El Paso on Sunday

April 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (5-4) defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas (5-4) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 9-6 at Southwest University Park. The Express split the six-game series with the Chihuahuas thanks to the Sunday afternoon victory.

Texas Rangers RHP Jonathan Hernández (1-0, 0.00) took home the victory in his third rehab appearance out of the Express bullpen. He gave up one hit in one shutout inning of work with one strikeout. El Paso starter RHP Randy Vasquez (0-1, 8.59) was credited with the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings and allowed six runs, five of them earned, on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso picked up the first runs of the game in the second inning thanks to an RBI single by SS Mason McCoy and a two-run double from 3B Clay Dungan which yielded a 3-0 lead.

Round Rock cut the lead to 3-2 in the third frame. SS Davis Wendzel drove in CF Derek Hill on a double to left field, followed by a sacrifice fly by LF Trevor Hauver which scored 2B Jax Biggers.

Dungan added another RBI to his total in the fourth inning by driving in RF Tim Locastro on a triple to the gap. The Chihuahuas extended the advantage to 4-2.

The Express struck back in the fifth with a crooked number. An inside-the-park home run by 3B Dustin Harris started the inning and his unconventional homer cut the lead at 4-3. The scoring in the frame continued as two more scored on a DH Andrew Knapp sacrifice fly and error. RF Sandro Fabian followed that up with a single into left field which scored two more. An RBI double by the birthday boy, Biggers, rounded out a six-run inning for the Express as they took an 8-4 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, McCoy plated El Paso CF Oscar Mercado on a single into center field to make it 8-5.

Each team would add a run in the ninth. Round Rock's Fabian doubled home 1B Blaine Crim, while El Paso's 2B Nate Mondou brought home Mercado to make it 9-6. RHP Jesus Tinoco got the final two outs to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson allowed four runs, and three earned runs, on four hits with three walks. He struck out two over 4.0 innings and earned a no-decision in his second start of the year.

3B Dustin Harris recorded an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning. It was the first inside-the-park home run by a Round Rock hitter since June 18, 2022, when OF Bubba Thompson rounded the bases against Sugar Land.

The E-Train bats recorded a season-high 15 hits on Sunday to finish off the series.

Express RF Sandro Fabian picked up three hits and collected his fifth consecutive multi-hit game. He has a hit in all seven games he has played in this year.

In addition to Fabian, SS Davis Wendzel and CF Derek Hill each picked up three hits in the game. Wendzel went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored, while Hill went 3-for-5 with a run scored.

Next up: Round Rock returns home to open its six-game series against Oklahoma City beginning on Tuesday. Starting pitchers for both teams are to be determined. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. CT.

