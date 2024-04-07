Fast Start Powers OKC to Sunday Win

April 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club hit two home runs and scored 10 runs through the first two innings in an 11-3 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (6-3) loaded the bases three batters into its first at-bat before Miguel Vargas hit a two-run single into left field. Ryan Ward followed with a three-run home run for a 5-0 advantage. After Albuquerque (2-7) hit a solo homer in the top of the second inning, Oklahoma City scored five more runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run home run by Andy Pages, RBI single by Ward and a RBI double by Jonathan Araúz. The Isotopes scored two runs in the fourth inning and Oklahoma City answered with another run on a RBI single by Kevin Padlo for an 11-3 lead. Both teams were then held without a run over the final five innings.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City's 11 runs marked the team's highest run total in a game since a 13-8 win Sept. 20, 2023 in Albuquerque...The five runs scored by Oklahoma City in the first inning Sunday marked the highest scoring inning for OKC so far this season. The team's previous high mark was a four-run inning earlier in the series during the fourth inning April 2 against the Isotopes. OKC then followed up with an additional five runs in the second inning Sunday.

-Ryan Ward went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBI and scored three runs. It was Ward's first multi-RBI game of the season and highest RBI total since Aug. 25, 2023 against Albuquerque in OKC when he also had four RBI.

-Andy Pages went 3-for-5 and hit his first Triple-A home run in the second inning, a two-run shot that sailed over the video board in left field and left the stadium. He also scored two runs in the game. He is now 5-for-10 over his last two games.

-Kevin Padlo finished the game with three hits, including a double, and two RBI...Trey Sweeney extended his team-leading hit streak to six games with two hits, including a double...Drew Avans went 2-for-5 with a double and scored two runs as he collected his team-leading fifth multi-hit game of the season...Miguel Vargas added two RBI and leads OKC with 15 RBI through nine games.

-Oklahoma City finished the game with 16 hits for the team's highest hit total since Aug. 27, 2023 against Albuquerque when OKC had 17 hits in a 14-0 win.

-OKC improved to 5-1 at home to start the season, winning the six-game series against the Isotopes.

Next Up: Oklahoma City travels to Round Rock for a six-game road series against the Express starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

