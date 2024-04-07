Oklahoma City Blasts Albuquerque, 11-3

April 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club blasted Isotopes starting pitcher Thomas Ponticelli, scoring five runs in each of the first two innings, and cruised to an 11-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque dropped five of six games on their season-opening road trip.

Topes Scope:

- For the first time since Sept. 22 (7-0 win vs. Oklahoma City), an Isotopes game was decided by a larger margin than two runs. This snapped a stretch of 10 straight such contests.

- Albuquerque was just 9-for-58 with runners in scoring position during the series, leaving 44 on base.

- The Isotopes pitching staff relented 16 hits, their most since since Sept. 7, 2023 vs. Reno (also 16).

- The five-run first was Albuquerque's worst opening stanza surrendered since June 23, 2023 at Reno (seven runs off Ty Blach).

- Oklahoma City launched two homers, ending the Isotopes streak without allowing a long ball at three games.

- Greg Jones tallied Albuquerque's first outfield assist of the season, when he made a diving catch in center field and threw to third base to complete a double play.

- Jordan Beck launched his third home run in eight Triple-A games. Six of his nine hits this season have gone for extra bases.

- Sean Bouchard's season-opening seven-hit game streak came to an end. He was 13-for-32 with five doubles and four triples during the stretch.

- Hunter Goodman doubled again, his fifth of the season (eight total base hits). However, Goodman is just 3-for-16 in his last four games.

- Grant Lavigne tallied his third multi-hit performance in six contests. In the other three games, Lavigne was hitless.

- Connor Kaiser finished 2-for-3 with an RBI single, his second multi-hit outing in three days at Oklahoma City.

- Ponticelli allowed the most runs in a game in his professional career, with his previous most earned tallies being five. It marked the most earned runs surrendered by an Isotopes starter since Josh Rogers (10) on Aug. 8, 2023 at Round Rock. Rogers and Jeff Criswell each relented double-digits twice last year.

- Riley Pint struck out four batters in two scoreless innings. In three appearances this week, Pint twirled 4.2 frames with just three hits and no runs allowed. He walked two and fanned 10 against Oklahoma City.

- This marks the 17th time Albuquerque has gone 1-5 or worse in a series since Minor League Baseball moved to six-game sets prior to the 2021 campaign.

- The Isotopes are off to their second-worst start in team history. The 2021 club dropped 10 of their first 11 games.

On Deck: The Isotopes host Sugar Land in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

