Tacoma Rainiers Win Triple-A West Championship

El Paso, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-45) clinched the Triple-A West regular season championship on Saturday night at El Paso with a 7-3 victory, after un-tying a 3-3 game with four runs in the ninth inning. Tacoma's surge to the championship included seven consecutive wins to clinch, winning 12 of 13 and 18 of 21, and a 37-15 record during the season's second half (since July 22).

It's the Rainiers' first league title since their PCL Finals sweep (3-0) of the Memphis Redbirds in 2010. The 2021 Rainiers join past Tacoma Triple-A Pacific Coast League champions from 1961 (Giants), 1969 (Cubs), 1978 (Yankees, co-champions with Albuquerque), 2001 (Rainiers, co-champions with New Orleans) and 2010.

Tacoma opened the scoring in the opening inning, when Taylor Trammell drew a two-out walk, and scored a batter later when Kevin Padlo gapped a double to right field. The Rainiers repeated that exact scenario an inning later, when Dillon Thomas worked a two-out free pass in the second, and scored on a Marcus Wilson double.

A Patrick Kivlehan RBI groundout got El Paso on the board in the second. The Chihuahuas took the lead 3-2 in the third on a Jose Azocar run-scoring triple; Azocar then scored on a Taylor Kohlwey single.

Still trailing 3-2 in the seventh, the Rainiers got the equalizer when Thomas doubled to lead off, and Jack Reinheimer delivered a one-out RBI single.

El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens threw 107 pitches in 6.1 innings of work, logging a quality start (3 ER). Scholtens allowed four hits, walked four and struck out six. Tacoma right-hander Darren McCaughan matched Scholtens all night; throwing 92 pitches over 6.2 IP. He scattered six hits and did not walk a batter, striking out six as well. Only two of the three runs charged to McCaughan were earned, in a quality start.

With the game still tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, Tacoma loaded the bases with one out on a Luis Liberato single, a Donovan Walton double and an intentional walk to Jantzen Witte. Trammell saved his first triple of 2021 for an opportune time, smoking a ball over everyone's head onto the warning track in left-center, bringing all runners home for a 6-3 lead on the championship-clinching hit. The Rainiers added on one more when Padlo singled home Trammell.

In the bottom of the ninth Brian Schlitter induced a pair of groundouts and ended the game on a line out to first baseman Sam Travis, delivering Tacoma their first title in 11 years.

The triumphant Rainiers will return to action on Sunday, with a 5:05 PT first pitch at El Paso. RHP Logan Verrett will take the mound, with whom Tacoma is 13-3 this season when he starts, against Chihuahuas RHP Adrian Martinez.

