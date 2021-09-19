Aces Drive in 13 Runs in Win over Salt Lake

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces topped the Salt Lake Bees tonight 13-8, after the offense slugged 14 hits and the bullpen posted 6.1 innings of three-hit baseball. The trio of Ty Tice, Jordan Weems and Jesus Liranzo combined to finish the game on a four-inning hitless streak.

The Aces bats found their groove early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first behind two homers. The first was Drew Ellis' 18th of the season, driving in Alek Thomas and Cooper Hummel. Two batters later, Juniel Querecuto crushed a solo homer as well, making it a 4-0 Reno lead.

Salt Lake posted six runs in the top of the third, giving the visitors a 6-4 lead that would not survive the bottom half of the inning.

Reno posted five runs in the bottom of the third, opening with a leadoff double by Jamie Ritchie. Querecuto drove him in with a single, giving him two RBIs on the night and his fourth straight game with multiple hits.

Querecuto came around to score, along with Christian Lopes, on a double by Jake Hager to make it a 7-6 game. Hummel would keep the line moving with an RBI single, scoring Jose Herrera and Jake Hager to make it 9-6 Reno.

The Bees scored twice in the top of the fifth, cutting Reno's lead to 9-8.

Stuart Fairchild gave the Aces another piece of insurance, hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to make it 10-8.

Reno would keep the foot on the gas pedal in the eighth, as Thomas hit a solo homer to make it 11-8. The scoring kept coming, with Lopes singling to score Hummel, then Querecuto scoring on a bases-loaded walk to make it 13-8 entering the bottom of the ninth.

Jesus Liranzo earned the save on the night, working two hitless innings while striking out a season-high four batters in his first-ever Triple-A save.

The two teams square off again tomorrow, in the lone day game of the series. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT, and tickets are available at RenoAces.com or by texting TIXX to 21003. The game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

