Tacoma Pulls away in the Ninth

September 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers scored four runs in the ninth inning Saturday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-3. The win clinched the 2021 Triple-A West championship for the Rainiers, who are now guaranteed to have the best regular season record among the 10 teams in the league.

El Paso's Jose Azocar went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss. One of Azocar's hits was his seventh triple of the year, which is tied for the most in Triple-A baseball, even though Azocar has appeared in only 36 Triple-A games. Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-4 with an RBI, moving his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. Kohlwey has reached base multiple times in each of his last 12 starts.

Chihuahuas shortstop Matt Batten went 2-for-4 and stole his 24th base of the season, which is the second-most in Triple-A West. El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens struck out the 500th batter of his minor league career in the fourth inning. Chihuahuas infielder Ivan Castillo was ejected in the top of the seventh inning after arguing a call at third base.

Team Records: Tacoma (72-45), El Paso (44-73)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Logan Verrett (10-3, 5.03) vs. El Paso RHP Adrian Martinez (0-2, 6.28). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.