Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Sacramento (7:05 PT)

June 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (26-28) vs. Sacramento River Cats (25-29)

Friday, June 2, 2023, 7:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

RHP Juan Then vs. LHP Kyle Harrison

THE REAL DELO: Rainiers outfielder Zach DeLoach had his 14-game hit streak snapped on Tuesday, but extended his on base streak to 18 games with a two-run homer last night (5). DeLoach passed Jarred Kelenic for Tacoma's longest streak from last season; Kelenic hit safely in 13 straight games from May 24 through June 8, 2022. DeLoach is batting .353 (24x68) over his last 18 games, with a .944 OPS. His OBP is .429 (8 BB) and he's slugging .515 (6 XBH) over this stretch. The Triple-A rookie has played in 49 of Tacoma's first 54 games (Seattle's second round draft selection in 2020).

SCHEIN BRIGHT ON THE DIAMOND: Rainiers INF/OF Jake Scheiner currently ranks top five in the PCL in home runs (15), extra-base hits (27), total bases (110), runs (43) and RBI (43). Scheiner batted .360 in May over 24 games, and was named Mariners MiLB Player of The Month (32x89, 7 HR, 7 2B, 20 RBI, 23 R, 13 BB, 1.116 OPS). The Triple-A rookie is carrying a .290 average and 1.001 OPS (.400/.601).

LARSENY: If you "can't steal first base," nobody told Rainiers outfielder Jack Larsen. In six games vs. Las Vegas last week, he walked 13x (4x on Sunday) and went 7-for-14. Larsen has 20 walks in 19 GP after beginning the season on the IL; his OBP is .506 entering today (.321 BA).

WALKING OFF SUNSHINE: R Seattle summer has arrived, and on Wednesday, all three Pacific Northwest clubs in the M's organization enjoyed walk off victories. At T-Mobile Park, Cal Raleigh delivered a single in the bottom of the 10th, scoring Jose Caballero to beat the Yankees 1-0, and finish a 7-3 homestand for Seattle. It was the second Mariners 1-0 extra inning win over the Yankees in 10 months (8/9/22, 13 innings).

At Cheney Stadium, the Rainiers were trailing Sacramento 6-5 with two out in the home 10th, when Pat Valaika lined a single to right field, scoring both Brian O'Keefe (auto runner) and Adam Engel (HBP, SB) for Tacoma's third walk off victory this season, with Engel beating a play at the plate (2-0 in extra innings at home).

Up north at Funko Field, the Everett AquaSox (High-A, Northwest League) were tied with Hillsboro 2-2 in the 11th, when Blake Rambusch scored on a wild pitch with Harry Ford at the plate. Ford, Seattle's top catching prospect, was on base 3x in the game. RHP Jordan Jackson spun a quality start (6.0 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB).

FELINE FRENEMIES: The recent connections between the Sacramento River Cats and Rainiers are numerous. Last season, Alex Blandino (INF), Stuart Fairchild (OF), Mike Ford (INF), Andrew Knapp (C), Kevin Padlo (INF), Donovan Walton (INF), Ken Giles (RHP) and Taylor Williams (RHP) played for both Tacoma and Sacramento through a deluge of transactions- eight players total. Walton remains with SAC but is currently out following shoulder surgery; he was traded to the Giants by Seattle for RHP Prelander Berroa (currently at Double-A Arkansas) on 5/11/22.

Former Tacoma catcher (from last week) Jacob Nottingham opted out of his Triple-A contract with Seattle and was traded to SFG/SAC on May 24 (cash considerations)...40% of the current Rainiers rotation pitched briefly for Sacramento (A's) back in 2014; LHP Tommy Milone (4 GS) and RHP Marcus Walden (11 GS)...current River Cats Manager Dave Brundage skippered Tacoma for one season, in 2006 (74-70).

LOCALIZE IT: Sacramento has a pair of local products among their position player group. Outfielder Clint Coulter turned pro out of Union High School in Camas in 2012 as Milwaukee's first round draft selection. Infielder Shane Matheny is a product of Olympic High School in Bremerton, and played three seasons at Washington State (2015-17). Matheny was a 23rd round draft pick of San Francisco in 2017.

TAYLOR MAY(D): Rainiers RHP Taylor Williams did not allow a run in May (8 G, 8.2 IP). The Camas, WA native, who joined Tacoma on 7/22 last season after starting 2022 with SAC, had a 0.69 WHIP for the month (.077 BAA, 2 H, 4 BB).

RILED UP: RHP Riley O'Brien has settled in as one of Tacoma's most reliable late-inning options (5 holds); the Seattle native has struck out 30 over 19.1 IP (2 ER, 0.93 ERA, 2 SV). When O'Brien made his MLB debut for the Cincinnati Reds on 9/30/21, he became the second alum of Shorewood High School to reach the Majors, joining LHP Blake Snell. He made his Mariners debut last season with one appearance on 5/7 vs. Tampa Bay at T-Mobile Park (1.0 IP, 0 R, 1 K).

