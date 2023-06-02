Las Vegas Earns Comeback Win Against El Paso
June 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Las Vegas Aviators scored six times in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday and came back to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-4. The game was back and forth early and it had four lead changes.
Friday's loss ended the Chihuahuas' three-game winning streak. Chihuahuas second baseman Matthew Batten stole second base in the fifth inning Friday, which gave him a Pacific Coast League-leading 17 steals this season. The Chihuahuas went down in order in the top of the first inning, which ended a streak of six consecutive games with at least one run in the first.
The Aviators' sixth inning rally included back-to-back home runs by Dermis Garcia and Jordan Diaz, the first set of back-to-back homers against El Paso since Salt Lake's Chris Okey and Taylor Jones on April 29. Chihuahuas right fielder David Dahl had two hits and two RBIs in the loss.
Box Score: Chihuahuas 4, Aviators 10 Final Score (06/02/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (26-29), Las Vegas (24-31)
Next Game: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-5, 8.87) vs. Las Vegas RHP Colton Eastman (0-5, 5.36). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
