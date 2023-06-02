Rainiers Can't Overcome Early Deficit, Fall To 5-5 On Homestand Tacoma Solo

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (26-29) dropped a second consecutive game to the Sacramento River Cats (26-29), falling 10-6 on Friday night at Cheney Stadium. The River Cats jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and never looked back as the Rainiers lost for the third time in four games in this weeklong series, dropping to 11-18 when failing to score first and 16-12 at home.

Sacramento exploded for five runs in the top of the second inning. Ford Proctor put the River Cats on the board with a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing in Shane Matheny (walk). Two batters later, Tyler Fitzgerald added two RBI of his own, with a single to right-center scoring Colton Welker (walk) and Clint Coulter (single). David Villar, the 2022 PCL MVP, added to the early onslaught, doubling home Luis Matos (single) and Fitzgerald, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Rainiers got a run back in the home second, thanks to a 383-foot blast to left-center off the bat of Pedro Severino; his fourth homer of the season but first with Tacoma cut the lead to four. Cooper Hummel added another solo shot in the bottom of the fifth, also his first with the Rainiers, bringing the score to 5-2.

A Tacoma comeback was not to be however, with Sacramento's offense putting together another five-run frame in the sixth. Similar to the second inning, walks doomed the Rainiers, with Welker and Proctor reaching via free pass before both scoring on a Matos double to left. Shortly thereafter, Villar continued his hot hitting with a three-run bomb (4) to left-center, putting the game out of reach.

Cade Marlowe pushed across three runs with a triple in the bottom of the sixth for Tacoma and Mason McCoy homered (solo, 6) two innings later, but the Rainiers rally stopped there. In the process though, Zach DeLoach extended his on-base streak to 19 games (single, walk).

Rainiers right-handed relievers Diego Castillo, Andres Munoz (MLB rehab), Stephen Kolek and Tyler Driver were solid, combining for 6.1 shutout innings of two-hit ball, allowing two walks and striking out six as a group.

Sacramento starter Kyle Harrison (the top LHP prospect and 15th-ranked prospect overall, according to MLB.com) was inconsistent over his 3.2 innings of work, tallying five punchouts and just one run, all while surrendering eight baserunners (four hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch)- on 58% strikes. Cole Waites and Joey Marciano were strong out of the bullpen, adding 2.1 scoreless frames for the River Cats.

The Rainiers resume action on Saturday with game five of this series against Sacramento - the penultimate contest of this 12-game homestand - with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 PM PT at Cheney Stadium. RHP Marcus Walden will make his third start for Tacoma, while Sacramento will counter with a bullpen night.

