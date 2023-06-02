El Paso Wins Third on a Row

June 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Las Vegas Aviators 12-2 Thursday and have won three consecutive games. The Chihuahuas have scored 47 runs in the first three games the series.

El Paso third baseman Jantzen Witte went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and five RBIs. Witte has homered in back-to-back games and has 12 RBIs in his last two games. Chihuahuas let fielder Preston Tucker went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Tucker's batting average raised to .357, which is third-best in the Pacific Coast League.

José Iglesias hit a double Thursday for El Paso and has hit six extra-base hits in the last two games. The Chihuahuas scored three times in the first inning Thursday and have scored in the first in six consecutive games. El Paso pitching walked only one batter Thursday, which tied a season low.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 12, Aviators 2 Final Score (06/01/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (26-28), Las Vegas (23-31)

Next Game: Friday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (2-2, 6.94) vs. Las Vegas LHP Kyle Muller (0-1, 14.73). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

