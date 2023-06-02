Aces Can't Contain Lethal Dodgers in 15-6 Loss

Oklahoma City, OK - The Reno Aces (31-24) walked 11 Oklahoma City Dodgers (40-15) and hit another in a 15-6 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Aces entered tonight averaging over seven runs per game through 54 contests. Though they didn't match that total, Reno was respectable offensively with nine hits and six runs. Yairo Muñoz doubled twice, Tristin English recorded two hits, and Jake Hager hit a solo homer in the ninth, his third of the season.

Oklahoma City clogged the bases with double digit walks, tallying a stunning 21 at-bats with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers had eight hits in those spots while driving in five runs with two outs.

Dominic Fletcher, Diego Castillo, Jorge Barrosa, and Muñoz all delivered RBI knocks in the loss. Barrosa extended his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 18 games. Barrosa is 25-for-81 (.309) with four doubles, a triple, four homers, and 20 walks over his last 25 games.

The six-game series continues Saturday night at 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Yairo Muñoz: 2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI

- Jake Hager: 1-for-4, HR, RBI

- Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, extended hitting streak to 11 games, on-base to 18 games

- Tristin English: 2-for-4, R

- Tyler Ferguson: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 2 K

Following their trip to Oklahoma City, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 6th. In a six-game series, they will face the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

