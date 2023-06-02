Dodgers Earn 15-6 Win

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored at least four runs in three separate innings as they tied their season-high run total in a 15-6 win Friday night against the Reno Aces at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a RBI single by Jahmai Jones. The Aces tied the score, 1-1, before the Dodgers (40-15) scored four runs in the third inning. Ryan Ward hit a RBI single and the Dodgers went on to load the bases. Devin Mann then hit a bases-clearing double for a 5-1 advantage. Reno (31-24) responded with three runs in the fourth inning to trim the lead to 5-4. The Dodgers added four more runs in the fifth inning, drawing six walks in the frame, including four with the bases loaded for a 9-4 lead. After Reno scored a run in the sixth inning, OKC added a run in the seventh inning on a RBI single by Yonny Hernández before going on to score five more runs in the eighth inning. Mann collected his fifth RBI of the night on a RBI single. The Dodgers would load the bases and Bryson Brigman connected on a bases-clearing triple. Drew Avans followed with a RBI single for a 15-5 lead. Reno's Jake Hager homered in the ninth inning for the Aces' sixth run of the night.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers improved to 40-15 overall with back-to-back wins and victories in four of the last five games. The Dodgers' 40 wins are the most by an OKC team through 55 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and they have reached 40 wins faster than any team in the Pacific Coast League since 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL teams to 40 wins since 2005 were the 2019 El Paso Chihuahuas, 2015 OKC Dodgers and 2010 Fresno Grizzlies who all picked up their 40th win in Game No. 61.

-The 15 runs scored by the Dodgers tied their season-high mark set previously April 19 in Albuquerque. It was the most runs scored by the Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since Sept. 11, 2022 in a 20-5 win against Tacoma...Friday was the team's most runs scored by the team without a hitting a home run since May 14, 2019 during a 15-6 win at Round Rock (16 hits).

-The Dodgers finished the game with 15 hits for their highest single-game total since collecting a season-high 18 hits April 23 in Albuquerque and their most hits at home since an 18-hit outing Sept. 11, 2022 against Tacoma. The team has now recorded double-digit hits in four straight games for the first time this season.

-Devin Mann racked up five RBI, going 3-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored. His five RBI were a season-high and tied his career-high mark last met Sept. 11, 2021 with Double-A Tulsa. He has reached base in 22 straight games for the second-longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player. He also recorded his league-leading 21st double of the season. During his on-base streak, Mann is 24-for-73 (.329) with six doubles, four homers, 23 RBI, 18 walks and 20 runs scored while posting a .473 OBP.

-Yonny Hernández recorded two hits, a RBI, walk and run scored as he extended his hitting streak to 14 games - the longest hitting streak of the season by an OKC player and second-longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak, he is 18-for-49 (.367) with six extra-base hits, 12 walks and 12 runs scored. It's the second-longest hitting streak of Hernández's career, trailing only a 17-game streak in 2016 with the DSL Rangers. The last OKC player with a hitting streak of at least 14 games was Miguel Vargas, who had a 14-game streak Aug. 13-28, 2022.

-Jahmai Jones drew three walks and hit a RBI single, finishing the game with two RBI and a run scored. He has hit safely in 10 straight games (13x26) and has reached base in 18 consecutive games. He has reached base in 23 of his last 32 plate appearances over eight games, getting on base at least three times in five of the eight contests.

-The current series features the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League and the league-leading Dodgers now have a 3-1 lead in the series and a nine-win lead ahead of the second-place Aces. The PCL season is split into halves in 2023, with the first half ending June 25 after 75 games. The winner of the first half - the team with the best record in the 10-team league - will serve as host of a League Championship Series starting Sept. 26, meeting the second-half winner for a best-of-three series.

-Dodgers players and coaches took the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats for Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Aces continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Performances by OKC-based Inspyral Circus presented by Courtyard by Marriott will take place throughout the night. Before the game, youth baseball and softball teams in uniform will take the field for a pregame parade as part of Future Dodgers Night.

