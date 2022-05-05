Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Salt Lake (5:35 PT)

RHP Konner Wade will start for Tacoma this evening, in place of LHP Nick Margevicius, who was designated for assignment this afternoon.

Tacoma Rainiers (8-18) @ Salt Lake Bees (13-13)

Thursday, May 5, 2022, 5:35 p.m. PT | Smith's Ballpark: Salt Lake City, UT

RHP Konner Wade (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Cesar Valdez (3-1, 3.71)

A WINNING BUZZ: Salt Lake (City) is one of three current PCL member locales that the Tacoma franchise (est. 1960) has an all-time winning record against (366-354-1, since 1960); the others are Las Vegas (286-279, since 1983) and Round Rock (44-26, since 2005).

During the Rainiers era and Seattle Mariners affiliation (since 1995), Tacoma is 193-210 against Salt Lake and their various nicknames and MLB affiliations.

GET A KLEW: 2020 American League Rookie of the Year and Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is two days and two games into a Major League rehab assignment with the Rainiers (knee): He's 3-for-7 with a homer, three RBI and a walk thus far. When he pulverized a solo home run in his first at-bat of the assignment on 5/3 at Salt Lake, he became the first player to homer in his first plate appearance with Tacoma since Jaycob Brugman, on 6/1/19 at El Paso.

RUN OF SAM (& HAM): Through the first eight games of this road trip, Rainiers infielder Sam Haggerty is 12-for-30 (.400) with two homers, a double and 10 RBI (5 R, 2 SB)...not far behind is outfielder Billy Hamilton, who is 10-for-25 (.400, 4 RBI, BB) with five runs scored and two stolen bases. Haggerty has lifted his average to .313 and is tied for eighth in the PCL with 17 RBI.

GREEN WEEK CONCLUDES: Tacoma corner infielder Zach Green saw his club season-long eight-game hit streak snapped last night (0-2, 2 RBI), but drove in both Rainiers runs with sac flies. He's homered, tripled, doubled, scored four times and driven in eight runs in his last nine games. Green has the seventh-most RBI in the PCL, with 18. His 44 total bases rank 10th.

UNA MÁQUINA DE DOBLES: Rainiers utility man Erick Mejia is tied for third in the PCL in doubles, with seven. He's only one off the pace; Sugar Land's Pedro Leon and Reno's Stone Garrett each have eight.

R SPEED: The Rainiers have stolen 43 bases in 26 games, and lead all of Triple-A in steals by four; Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) of the International League is second with 39. Caught only eight times as a club so far, the Rainiers are stealing bases at an 84% success rate, while swiping 1.65 bags per game. Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall is tied for the PCL lead in steals, with 10. Rainiers infielders Sam Haggerty and Erick Mejia are tied for sixth on the circuit with seven steals apiece. It's a fast start to the year throughout the organization, as Julio Rodriguez led the Major Leagues - by two - with nine stolen bases entering today's action.

