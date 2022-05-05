Five-Run First Inning Fuels Corazones in 8-4 Win over the Chupacabras

RENO, Nev. - A combination of early offense and strong pitching were the perfect recipe for the Corazones de Reno (13-14) in an 8-4 victory over the Los Chupacabras de Round Rock (17-10) Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces debuted their Los Corazones de Reno uniforms Thursday night as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The Express also played their Los Chupacabras uniforms.

Reno drew first blood with a five-run first inning highlighted by a bases-clearing triple from Stone Garrett for a 5-0 lead. Reno was able to string along four more runs throughout the game and the lead loomed too large for Round Rock's lineup.

Tommy Henry (1-1) earned his first Triple-A win on the mound with 5.2 innings of three-run ball on eight hits and struck out four batters.

After his 1-for-3 night, Yonny Hernandez extended his hitting streak to a team-high nine games.

The Aces set a new single-game high of two triples Thursday night courtesy of Garrett and Dominic Miroglio.

The relief trio of Caleb Baragar, Josh Green and Miguel Aguilar were lockdown and combined for 3.1 innings of one-run ball on two hits and fanned three batters.

Reno's lineup showcased their plate discipline with a single-game high nine walks against Round Rock.

Aces Notables:

Alek Thomas: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2B.

Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, 3 RBI, 3B, R, and extended his on-base streak to 24 games.

Drew Ellis: 2-for-4, RBI, 2B, R.

Yonny Hernandez: 1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 R, and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Tommy Henry: W, 5.2 IP, 8H, 3 ER, 4 K's.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand against Round Rock through Sunday, May 8th, before hitting the road to Washington and playing the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

