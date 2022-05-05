OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - May 5, 2022

Game 1 Albuquerque Isotopes - 5 Oklahoma City Dodgers - 4

Game 2 Oklahoma City Dodgers - 12 Albuquerque Isotopes - 3

Thursday - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, Okla.

Game 1 Summary: The Albuquerque Isotopes scored five runs over the first three innings as they sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-4 loss in Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes scored in each of the first three innings, including a solo home run by Sean Bouchard in the first inning. Albuquerque added three runs in the second inning and another in the third inning. Kevin Pillar finished with a game-high three hits and four RBI as he drove in all four the Dodgers runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Trailing, 5-0, Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run out to left field for his fifth homer of the season. In the fifth inning, Pillar hit a RBI bloop single into shallow right field to trim OKC's lead to 5-4. The Dodgers outhit Albuquerque, 10-7, in the game, but suffered a second straight loss to open the series.

Game 2 Summary: Ryan Noda hit a grand slam in the first inning and Andy Burns racked up five RBI as the Oklahoma City Dodgers rolled to a 12-3 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes in Game 2. Noda hit OKC's first grand slam of the season to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead. Albuquerque responded with three runs in its next at-bat to trim the Dodgers' lead to one run before Oklahoma City scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Burns hit a two-run double, Jason Martin had a RBI single and Omar Estévez hit a two-run single in the inning. Burns drilled a three-run homer over the Budweiser Deck in left field to extend OKC's lead to 12-3 in the fifth inning. Dodgers pitchers held the Isotopes scoreless over the final five innings as the Dodgers improved to 4-2 in the last six games.

Of Note: -Outfielder Kevin Pillar went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Game 1. It marked his first game with four RBI since Sept. 5, 2021 with the New York Mets at Washington. It was also his third three-hit outing of 2022 to tie his season-high mark. He is now tied for the OKC team lead with five homers this season. He paces OKC with 21 RBI and ranks second with 24 runs scored.

-Pitcher Caleb Ferguson continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC in Game 1 with a scoreless fourth inning. He allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout. It was his third appearance this season with the Dodgers as he is seeing his first game action since September 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

-Infielder Andy Burns went 2-for-4 in Game 2 with a double, homer and career-high five RBI. He also scored two runs. Burns hit his team-leading seventh double of the season in the second inning.

-Ryan Noda hit OKC's first grand slam of the season in Game 2 and his first since Aug. 17, 2021 with Double-A Tulsa against Northwest Arkansas when he finished with five RBI. In 2021, OKC hit nine grand slams to tie for the OKC team record for grand slams in a single season during the Bricktown era, initially set in 2005. Noda's homer moved him into a tie for the team lead with five homers.

-The Dodgers outhit the Isotopes, 10-7, in Game 1 and, 14-8, in Game 2. The Game 1 defeat marked OKC's third loss of the season when outhitting an opponent. OKC is now 12-3 when outhitting an opponent.

-All nine Dodgers batters in the Game 2 lineup collected at least one hit, with Zach McKinstry, Miguel Vargas, Burns, Tony Wolters and Omar Estévez each finishing with multi-hit games. In the two games combined Thursday, Vargas went 4-for-8 with four runs scored and now leads the Dodgers with 29 hits and 25 runs scored this season. Jake Lamb went 3-for-6, scored three runs and had two walks in the two games combined.

-Thursday was OKC's first doubleheader of the season after Wednesday's night game was postponed due to inclement weather. It was the first doubleheader played between OKC and Albuquerque since 2011.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Isotopes continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Revel: Speed Painter presented by Courtyard by Marriott will perform. The performance artist creates works of art live, upside down and in less than two minutes. Friday Night Fireworks are also scheduled to follow the game.

Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

