OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (11-14) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (15-10)

Games #26 & 27 of 150/Home #14 & 15 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Zach Neal (2-2, 5.59) vs. OKC-RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 0.84)

ABQ-RHP Frank Duncan (0-1, 15.43) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (1-0, 3.57)

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 4:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes with a doubleheader starting at 4:45 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Wednesday's game was postponed due to inclement weather. Each game will be seven innings, with Game 2 starting approximately 30 minutes after Game 1.

Last Game: The Dodgers' three-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-4 loss to Albuquerque Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers fought back from a 5-0 deficit, and OKC pitchers retired the final 16 Isotopes batters of the game, but OKC was unable to complete a comeback in the series opener. The Isotopes scored two runs on an OKC fielding error with two outs in the second inning and added three more runs in the fourth inning. The Dodgers were held without a hit until the fifth inning when Jason Martin connected on a two-run triple that hit high off the tall wall in right field. Andy Burns followed with a RBI single to cut Albuquerque's lead to 5-3. In the sixth inning, Ryan Noda's RBI single trimmed the Isotopes' lead to one run. OKC loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning before the Isotopes escaped the jam.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Andre Jackson (0-0) makes his fourth start of 2022 and second of the season against the Isotopes as he is scheduled to start Game 1...Jackson has not appeared in a game since April 19 with OKC in Sacramento. He was recalled by the LA Dodgers April 25, but did not see game action before being optioned to OKC April 30...Jackson pitched a season-high 4.0 scoreless innings April 19 at Sacramento, allowing one hit and three walks with three strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 10-4 win...Through his first three starts with OKC, Jackson has allowed only one run and three hits over 10.2 innings, but he has issued nine walks...Last season, Jackson spent time at three levels of the organization and made his Major League debut Aug. 16 at Dodger Stadium against Pittsburgh with 4.0 scoreless innings...He started the season with Double-A Tulsa and at the time of his promotion to Triple-A, Jackson led Double-A Central in WHIP (1.04) and BAA (.201)...Jackson was selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah, where he primarily played as an outfielder...Jackson entered this season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America.

Yefry Ramírez (1-0) makes his fifth start of 2022 in Game 2...He last pitched April 28 against Sugar Land in OKC, following opener Caleb Ferguson on rehab assignment. He allowed a season-high five runs (three earned) and eight hits over 4.2 innings, with no walks and four strikeouts. It was the most hits he's allowed in a game since 2018...He posted two strong outings on the road April 15 in El Paso and April 21 in Sacramento, allowing a combined two runs (one earned) and four hits over 10 innings. He held opponents 4-for-33 with two walks and seven strikeouts...Last season, Ramírez posted a 6-4 record for OKC with a 5.02 ERA and 115 strikeouts. He ranked among the Triple-A West's top five in seven categories - second in strikeouts (115); second in starts (22); third in opponent average (.257); fourth in ERA (5.02); fourth in WHIP (1.45); fourth in innings pitched (113.0) and fifth in winning percentage (.600)...Ramírez originally signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25, 2021 and re-signed during this past offseason. He made one appearance for LAD last season with 2.0 scoreless innings in Arizona and also has MLB experience with Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Against the Isotopes: 2022: 5-2 2021: 9-9 All-time: 121-101 At OKC: 71-40 The Dodgers and Isotopes meet for their second series in the young 2022 season and second series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams opened the season against one another April 5-10, with the Dodgers winning the series, 5-1, including closing the series with four consecutive wins. The Dodgers outscored Albuquerque, 43-24, in the series and outhit the Isotopes, 62-40, including nine homers. Zach McKinstry had 11 hits in six games, including three triples and three doubles...The teams split their 2021 season series, 9-9. The Isotopes won seven of the first 12 games before OKC won the final series, 4-2, including the final two games between the teams...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019 prior to last season's split...Going back to 2012, OKC is 29-8 at home against the Isotopes over the last 37 games. Today, Albuquerque will aim for its first back-to-back wins in OKC since 2016...Following this series, the teams won't play each other again until Sept. 13-18 in Albuquerque.

Doubling Up: Today marks the Dodgers' first doubleheader of the season after last night's game was postponed due to inclement weather. The Dodgers played just one doubleheader during the 2021 season June 7 against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the teams splitting the pair of games (W, 4-2; L, 3-1)...OKC and Albuquerque have not played a doubleheader against each other since 2011. That season, they played a pair of twinbills with the home team pulling off a sweep each time.

Pep Rally: Yesterday Ryan Pepiot was named the PCL's Pitcher of the Month for April. In five starts, Pepiot went 2-0 with a 1.66 ERA. He notched 29 strikeouts in 21.2 innings and held opponents to a .182 batting average while posting a 1.06 WHIP. The Dodgers went 5-0 in his starts...Going back to the final month of last season, an OKC pitcher has won league pitcher of the month each of the last two times (Aaron Wilkerson -- Sept. 2021).

That's My JM: Outfielder Jason Martin collected a team-high two hits Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a game-high two RBI and scored a run. He did not play Sunday, but on Saturday, reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, RBI and two runs scored. Martin is currently on a five-game hitting streak, going 8-for-17 with four RBI and four runs scored. He is tied with Miguel Vargas for the team lead with 25 hits and Andy Burns with a team-best six doubles. He is also tied with Kevin Pillar with 17 RBI for the team lead...Martin ranks among the PCL's leaders in runs (T-5th - 17), OPS (6th - .949), OBP (7th - .411), SLG (8th - .538), RBI (T-8th - 17) and AVG (10th - .321)...Martin has now reached base safely in 19 of his 21 starts this season, with 10 of his 25 hits going for extra bases.

Three of a Kind: The Dodgers hit their Triple-A-leading 15th triple of the season Tuesday and their triple total this season ranks second in all of the Minors only behind Single-A Charleston's 16 triples. Jason Martin's triple was the team's fourth in the last five games, as Martin became the sixth different Dodgers player to hit a triple this season, while Zach McKinstry paces the PCL with four triples and Drew Avans and Kevin Pillar each have three triples...Last season the Dodgers finished with a league-low 23 triples in 129 total games. They didn't collect their 15th triple until Sept. 9 in the 108th game of the season...Albuquerque hit two triples Tuesday, becoming the first opponent to have multiple triples in one game. OKC had allowed just three triples through the first 24 games of the season.

Mighty Miguel: Infielder Miguel Vargas singled in the sixth inning Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to five games, going 8-for-18 with three RBI and nine runs scored during the stretch. His 25 hits are tied for the OKC team lead with Jason Martin, while his 21 runs scored are second on the team, as are his 17 walks...His 21 runs scored are second-most in the PCL, while his 17 walks are third-most...He had a season-best six-game hit streak April 16-22.

Close Calls: Tuesday marked the fourth one-run game of the season between OKC and Albuquerque, with each team winning two of those four games. Between this season and last season, 11 of the 23 games between the Dodgers and Isotopes have been settled by one run, with Albuquerque going 7-4...Overall this season, the Dodgers are 5-4 in one-run games, including 3-2 in OKC.

Tomás the Tank: Tomás Telis last played Sunday and went 3-for-3 with a walk, double, two runs scored and four RBI. It was his highest single-game RBI total since driving in six runs for Triple-A Rochester Aug. 22, 2019 vs. Buffalo. His bases-clearing double in the fourth inning was his first extra-base hit of the season...He's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 13-for-31 (.419) with four multi-hit games, seven RBI and six runs scored during the stretch.

When in Romero: Stefen Romero was held without a hit Tuesday, but he drew a walk and scored a run to follow up his Sunday outing in which he went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and six RBI - the most RBI by an OKC player in a game this season. He's off to a 5-for-17 start with three doubles and nine RBI in his first five games...Romero played the last five seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball and his six RBI Sunday tied his domestic career high, first set May 12, 2012 with High-A High Desert against Rancho Cucamonga. He's the first OKC player with six RBI in a game since Matt Davidson Aug. 28, 2021 against Las Vegas in OKC.

First Things First: Opponents have scored first in eight of the last nine games, including six of the first seven games during the current homestand. The opposition has scored in the first or second inning in seven of the last nine games as well, and the Dodgers have kept their opponent scoreless through the first three innings just once during that nine-game stretch...OKC is 6-8 when the opponent scores first, compared to 9-2 when the Dodgers score first.

Around the Horn: Yency Almonte pitched a fourth straight scoreless outing Tuesday, and over his last 7.0 innings combined, he has allowed just two hits and no walks with 13 strikeouts...The Dodgers are 11-for-28 (.393) with runners in scoring position over the last three games after going 5-for-47 (.106) over the previous eight games...The Dodgers are 3-0 when following a home loss so far this season...The OKC pitching staff has racked up seven straight double-digit strikeout games (77 K)...Tuesday was the team's sixth game to be completed under 2 hours, 30 minutes since the pace of play rules went into effect April 15 (16 games).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.