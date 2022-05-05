Sugar Land Gets Past El Paso, 2-1

May 5, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys hit back-to-back two-out RBI doubles in the bottom of the seventh inning in their 2-1 comeback win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Constellation Field. The loss ended El Paso's four-game winning streak, which had been the longest active winning streak in Triple-A baseball.

El Paso starter Thomas Eshelman pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven batters, matching the Chihuahuas season high for single-game strikeouts. Heavy rain delayed the game in the bottom of the sixth inning for two hours and two minutes. Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey was ejected at the beginning of the rain delay.

Nomar Mazara hit an RBI double with two outs in the top of the fourth inning for El Paso's only run. It extended Mazara's career-high hitting streak to 15 games. San Diego Padre Luke Voit went 0-for-3 in his third MLB injury rehab game with El Paso.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 1, Space Cowboys 2 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (15-12), Sugar Land (11-16)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Kyle Tyler (0-1, 7.71) vs. Sugar Land RHP Brett Conine (0-1, 6.27). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.