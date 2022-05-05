Tacoma Errors Give Bees Walk-Off Win to Even Series

Salt Lake bounced back Wednesday night with a 3-2 win over Tacoma as Orlando Martinez reached on a walk-off error that allowed Kean Wong to score from second base and send the Bees home with a win. The Bees got back to .500 with the victory (13-13) and the Rainiers fell to 8-18.

Magneuris Sierra went 2-for-3 with a RBI triple and Dillon Thomas went 2-for-4 at the plate, giving him five hits in his last two games. Jake Kalish earned his first quality start of the year, going six innings and allowing just one run on four hits.

The Bees hit two triples in the game, the first one coming from Michael Stefanic in the bottom of the third inning. Sierra scored on the play, giving Salt Lake the early 1-0 lead. Tacoma tied it with a run in the top of the fifth, but the Bees took the lead in the bottom of the inning on a RBI single from Sierra.

The score would remain 2-1 in favor of the home team, until Tacoma's Zach Green hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 2-2.

Wong opened the bottom of the ninth by reaching second base on a Tacoma error and would score on the next play to clinch the win for the Bees.

Game three of the series will take place tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.

