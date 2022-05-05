Garrett Extends On-Base Streak to 23 Games in Reno's 6-3 Loss to Round Rock

May 5, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (12-14) could not match the Round Rock Express (17-9) offensively in a 6-3 loss Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Recently named April's Pacific Coast League Player of the Month, Stone Garrett extended his on-base streak to 23 consecutive games after a 1-for-3 night with a run scored.

Dominic Canzone (2-for-4), Wilmer Difo (2-for-4) and Yonny Hernandez (2-for-3) all provided multi-hit performances for the Aces. After the 2-for-3 effort, Hernandez extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Kevin Ginkel delivered his third-straight scoreless outing with one inning of work, allowed no runs on one hit and struck out a batter in relief.

Ryne Nelson (0-3) was hooked with the loss after five innings of work in his first May start. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts tonight.

Aces Notables:

Wilmer Difo: 2-for-4, RBI, R.

Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-3, RBI, and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Stone Garrett: 1-for-3, R, SB, and extended his on-base streak to 23 games.

Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 2B, R.

Kevin Ginkel: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand against Round Rock through Sunday, May 8th, before hitting the road to Washington and playing the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.