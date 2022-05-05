Gameday Info: Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Aviators - May 5, 2022

Las Vegas Aviators (14-12) Sacramento River Cats (14-12)

2 Nick Allen SS 19 Tommy La Stella (L) 2B

21 Ramon Laureano CF 10 Evan Longoria 3B

9 Vimael Machin (L) 3B 2 Jason Krizan (L) LF

33 Shea Langeliers C 59 Mike Ford (L) 1B

4 Eric Thames (L) 1B 56 Isan Diaz (L) DH

10 Nate Mondou (L) 2B 12 Ka'ai Tom (L) RF

5 Mickey McDonald (L) RF 48 Bryce Johnson (S) CF

8 Vince Fernandez (L) LF 9 Jhonny Pereda C

17 Dalton Kelly (L) DH 52 Arquímedes Gamboa (S) SS

47 Adrian Martinez RHP 17 Tristan Beck RHP

First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Dunshee and the visiting Las Vegas Aviators downed the home team 5-0 on Wednesday. Dunshee earned his first win of the season with an impressive effort, allowing one walk and one single while striking out six in 6.0 shutout innings. Newly acquired 2B Isan Diaz recorded his first two hits for Sacramento, singling in the fifth and seventh.

LHP Michael Plassmeyer looked strong despite receiving the loss. The 25-year-old did not surrender a hit until the sixth inning, striking out four while allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk in 5.1 innings.

RHP Gregory Santos, San Francisco's No. 14 prospect on MLB Pipeline, struck out one in a scoreless inning of work.

Today's Starter : RHP Tristan Beck looks to improve upon his last outing with his first start at Sutter Health Park. Beck made his Triple-A debut on April 30 in Albuquerque, a hitter's park, striking out three while surrendering seven runs on nine hits, two walks, and two hit-by-pitches in 4.1 innings. The Corona, California native was Atlanta's fourth round pick in 2018 out of Stanford. He was acquired on July 31, 2019 alongside former Sacramento RHP Dan Winkler in exchange for All-Star closer RHP Mark Melancon.

1B Mike Ford will make his River Cats debut on Thursday after being acquired last week from Seattle. Ford had a hit and two RBIs in four at-bats in one game for San Francisco prior to being optioned.

The 29-year-old out of Princeton has 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 41 runs in 102 career MLB games (101 with the New York Yankees). Ford also started 28 games on the mound in college, going 15-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 184.2 innings.

Bryce Bryce Baby:

OF Bryce Johnson has been on fire to start 2022. In addition to being a perfect 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts, the reigning PCL stolen base king is batting .333 with eight runs, four doubles, two triples, and seven RBIs. The switch-hitter has particularly shined from the right side, going 8-for-13 (.615) against southpaws. In seven games out of the leadoff spot, Johnson is hitting .462 with a 1.077 OPS.

Rehab Update: The River Cats currently have three Giants on rehab assignment.

OF LaMonte Wade Jr. has played seven games, going 5-for-21 (.238) with seven runs, two doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and seven walks.

3B Evan Longoria has played two games, recording a hit and a run. 2B Tommy La Stella went 1-for-3 in his one rehab game thus far.

Richmond Duo:

RHP Patrick Ruotolo and LHP Joey Marciano have carved out prominent roles in the back-end of Sacramento's bullpen with strong starts to their Triple-A careers. Marciano, the Giants' 36th round pick in 2017 out of Southern Illinois, is 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA, two saves, nine strikeouts, and a 1.35 WHIP in 10.1 innings. Ruotolo, San Francisco's 27th round pick in 2016 out of UCONN, has a 1.23 ERA, a save, nine strikeouts, and a 0.95 WHIP in 7.1 innings.

Hitting Streak:

C Jhonny Pereda is currently on a six-game hitting streak and seven-game on-base streak. Starting with April 21, in which he went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Pereda is 9-for-22 (.409) with three runs, three doubles, five RBIs, and two walks.

This Day in River Cats History : May 5, 2011: The Sacramento River Cats knocked off the Salt Lake Bees 7-1 to win the crucial fourth game of their series, giving the edge to Sacramento 3-1.

RF Matt Carson was the hero for Sacramento, driving in three runs while adding a run scored. Two of his RBIs came off his fourth home run of the year,.

RHP Graham Godfrey picked up his fourth win, going 6.0 innings giving up only one earned run, two hits, two walks while striking out seven.

