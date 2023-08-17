Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Sacramento (6:45 PT)

The Rainiers (25-16 second half) began the day tied with Las Vegas for the PCL's second playoff spot (more below). Tacoma has won nine of 11 and 15 of 19.

Tacoma Rainiers (62-54, 25-16) @ Sacramento River Cats (49-66, 15-26)

Thursday, August 17, 2023, 6:45p.m. PT | Sutter Health Park: West Sacramento, CA

LHP Kyle Hart vs. RHP Mason Black

GOTTA BE IN IT TO WIN IT: The Rainiers have won 15 of 19 since July 26, including a pair of season-high six-game winning streaks. Tacoma has also won nine of 11. At 25-16 in the second half, the Rainiers are tied with Las Vegas for the PCL's final playoff spot; the best record that is not Oklahoma City (won first half, 50-23) will play the OKC Dodgers in the PCL Finals as second half winner (best-of-3, all at OKC, Sept. 26-28). The Rainiers have six games remaining against Las Vegas (OAK), August 22-27 in Tacoma.

The Triple-A National Championship (one game playoff), between the champions of the Pacific Coast and International Leagues, will be on September 30 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma outfielder Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 115 hits (Jake Scheiner, 99) through the first 104 games of his Triple-A debut. DeLoach has the third-most hits in the Pacific Coast League; Round Rock's Elier Hernandez leads the circuit with 125. Every DeLoach home run (18) extends his career-high; he hit 14 homers in each of his first two professional seasons (2021 and 2022). He's also moved into the PCL's top 10 in homers and RBI (70). DeLoach's 192 total bases rank fifth.

MAYBE TAKE A PITCH: The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in walks drawn *by 38* with 653 (5.63 BB/game); Reno is a distant second with 615 walks. Jake Scheiner (2nd, 72 BB), Cooper Hummel (3rd, 71 BB) and Zach DeLoach (T-5th, 63 BB) are all atop the PCL free pass leaderboard.

"R"UN IT BACK: Tacoma leads the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases with 165 (El Paso, 161), are second in Triple-A (Omaha, 181), and have stolen 29 bases over their last 14 games to begin August. In 2022, the Rainiers led all of Triple-A in steals (by 13), with a franchise record 205. Cooper Hummel leads the Rainiers with 24 SB (8th in PCL, 4 CS, 86%).

SEA US RISE: Entering today's action, all Seattle MiLB affiliates (rookie complex leagues through Triple-A) own the fourth-highest winning percentage of the 30 organizations, at .537 (293-253). Double-A Arkansas has already clinched a postseason berth, after a 45-24 first half to win the Texas League's North Division. Only Los Angeles-NL (.604), Philadelphia (.562) and New York-AL (.540) are winning at a higher MiLB clip so far this season. All Mariners full-season affiliates are at least six games over .500 overall.

SCHEIN BRIGHT ON THE DIAMOND: Tacoma corner infielderJake Scheiner is second in the Pacific Coast League in home runs (26), but leads in RBI (89, by 9), and runs scored (83). He's fourth in the league in total bases (200) and tied for fourth in extra-base hits (47). The PCL MVP candidate is batting .315 (40x127) with RISP (13 HR). With 34 games remaining, Scheiner's 89 RBI are already the most for Tacoma since 2011, when Alex Liddi drove in 104 runs (T-10th in franchise history, for a single-season).

AND THEN BRIAN COMES UP: C/DH Brian O'Keefe's 48 home runs with the Rainiers (since 7/11/21) match Dusty Rhodes (1960-63 Tacoma Giants) and Danny Walton (1974-75 Tacoma Twins) for 15th-most in franchise history. Next on the list are Bob Perry (1960-63) and Mike Wilson (2009-12 Rainiers), tied for 13th with 50 homers apiece.

O'Keefe's 22 home runs are only two shy of his career-high (2021, between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma) and rank tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League. He's also seventh in the PCL at 46 extra-base hits (T-7th with 24 doubles). O'Keefe was recalled by Seattle on Wednesday (Tom Murphy, 10-day IL).

KO-SIGN: Rainiers RHP Stephen Kolek was named Seattle Mariners MiLB Reliever of The Month for July, by the organization: 9 G, 13.0 IP, 1.38 ERA (2 ER), 4 BB, 18 K, 8 H, 0.92 WHIP, .186 BAA. With 1.1 scoreless IP on Saturday, Kolek has allowed only two runs over his past 23.2 IP (0.76 ERA). He's spun eight consecutive scoreless appearances, and has been scoreless in 14 of his last 16 games pitched. Since June 11, Kolek's ERA is 1.50 (19 G, 30.0 IP, 15 H, 5 ER, 13 BB, 35 K, 0.93 WHIP).

JUST R LUCK: As hot as the Rainiers have been lately, according to run differential (+63) Tacoma is still technically "unlucky" by one game overall, with an expected win-loss of 63-53 based on runs (731-668). Only 24-17 Round Rock (expected W-L of 26-16, +54 in runs) has a better run differential than the Rainiers (+50, 252-202), during the PCL's second half.

