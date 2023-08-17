Sacramento Scores Early, Often in Win Over Tacoma

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - From beginning to end on Wednesday the Sacramento River Cats held the lead over the Tacoma Rainiers, scoring three times in the first before ultimately cruising to a 9-2 victory in game two.

For the second time in this series the River Cats (49-66) took the early lead over the Rainiers (62-54), with Bryce Johnson kicking things off thanks to a single through the right side in the home half of the first that gave him a knock in seven straight at-bats. That is a new career-best streak for Johnson, who had logged hits in six straight at-bats in 2021 after he singled in his final at-bat on May 9 before going a perfect 5-for-5 on May 10.

After Johnson stole second base, his 12th of the season, he scored with ease when Tyler Fitzgerald lined a triple to the wall in right-center field for the game's first run. That was the fourth triple of the season for Fitzgerald, moving him into sole possession of the team lead for three-baggers.

Fitzgerald barely had to wait on base as Casey Schmitt stepped to the plate in the next at-bat and promptly sent a 1-1 pitch over the center field fence, making him the 12th River Cat this season to hit a home run in consecutive games.

During the third Sacramento tacked on one more, using back-to-back two-out doubles with the first hooking down the left-field line from Joey Bart before Brett Wisely traded places with him on a two-bagger to right field.

The only Tacoma response came during their swings in the fourth when they scored their only two runs of the ballgame. A pair of walks set the stage for a Cooper Hummel RBI double to right field, scoring Jake Scheiner, while Taylor Trammell represented the other run on an RBI groundout by Robbie Tenerowicz. Those runs came after River Cats' starter Miguel Yajure scattered a pair of hits through his first three frames, ending his day with six punchouts and a pair of walks before his exit.

From that point on, Tacoma managed just a pair of hits with both coming during the fifth inning with two outs against Nick Avila (14-0), but the Triple-A wins leader was able to leave both stranded by punching out the final batter of the frame. He would go on to claim credit for the win, further extending his Sacramento franchise record for (non-consecutive) wins without a loss.

In all, the bullpen was sharp as could be starting with Avila and continuing with the duo of Randy Rodriguez and Juan Sanchez. Neither allowed a hit and both struck out two in their two innings of work, and the bullpen retired 12 consecutive hitters before a two-out walk in the ninth ended that stretch.

Taking the loss for the Rainiers was Darren McCaughan (6-6), who was tagged for six runs on eight hits in only 4.1 innings.

Two River Cats had a pair of three-hit nights, starting with Schmitt who went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs, a homer, and two RBI. It was his second straight three-hit game, and should he repeat the feat tomorrow, would tie Luis Matos for the team lead in consecutive three-knock contests. Matching him in hits was David Villar, who extended his active team-leading reached base streak to 17 straight games by ending 3-for-5 with two runs scored. The only other River Cat to record multiple hits was Fitzgerald, going 2-for-5 with a run, a triple, and an RBI.

With the series now level, both teams will look to gain an edge during game three on Thursday with the first pitch at Sutter Health Park scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

